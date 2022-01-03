ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

30th year of the Mayor's Mural Crew celebrated

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 4 days ago

Mayor Michelle Wu, together with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, shared recent projects that the Mayor’s Mural Crew completed during its 30th year of employing Boston high schoolers to create large-scale public art projects across Boston’s neighborhoods and City parks.

“These murals will connect and inspire so many in Mattapan and across our city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thank you to all of our Mural Crew artists for creating art that celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of our communities - and I am thrilled to see what you all bring to our neighborhoods next.”

During the month of July 2021, the Mayor’s Mural Crew painted “Tout Moun Se Moun/One Love: Mattapan Tap Tap Mural,” a 50 foot by 18 foot mural located at the rear entrance of Chase Bank on Blue Hill Avenue. In August, the crew painted “Eat What You Grow Reap What You Sow,” a 31 foot by 14 foot mural at the corner of Topalian Street and Edgewater Drive, along the Neponset River. Murals were painted by a team of youth and adult artists, including Anthony Amaral, Ava Chow, Brenda Cartagena, Bobby Zabin, Camila Aguilera-Steinert, Eli Swanson, Heidi Schork, Isabel Slater, Jabari Gichuru, Jerome Jones, Leah Prodigalidad, Lucy Edelstein-Rosenberg, Liz O’Brien, Mila Fields-Zayas, Nate McKay, Niamh Mulligan, Sin Porter, Terrance Wharton, Upasana Patel, and Zariyah Wilkerson.

“This was my third summer working as a youth muralist with The Mayor’s Mural Crew; it was a wonderful experience—we got to experience the effects of art on a community, and had a lot of fun doing it. Both murals directly depict people who would stop by to observe the process, and the cultures of those living in Mattapan, which made both projects so special,” said Niamh Mulligan, who began studying studio art at Vassar College in September 2021.

“Painting a huge wall by hand in a group with others and having to work together to paint one cohesive image was challenging to say the least, especially when people had differing views, but it was all worth it in the end once we stepped back and saw the whole piece,” shared Lucy Edelstein-Rosenberg, a recent Boston Latin School graduate, who began studying studio art at Suffolk University in September 2021.

“Completing these two murals showed me how strong you can build something, when teammates learn how to work together. Through each stage of each mural, our bond became stronger as we learned from our mistakes and each other. It was important to all of us to serve the Mattapan community by sharing messages of unity and love,” said Upasana Patel, a graduate student at Boston Architectural College.

Tout Moun Se Moun/One Love: Mattapan Tap Tap Mural

A large-scale homage to Toussaint L’Ouverture and Marcus Garvey was previously displayed on the wall when it was owned by Santander Bank in 2015. For this project under the patronage of Chase Bank, the Mayor’s Mural Crew developed a theme around the Caribbean residents of Mattapan Square by incorporating traditional Haitian and Jamaican stylistic elements on a larger than life size tap tap bus (tap taps are brightly painted vehicles with metal covers that serve as taxis in Haiti). The work features iconic architectural motifs in the form of Haitian gingerbread houses, bright gradients, and plants native to both Jamaica, Haiti, and Mattapan to show the diversity of the neighborhood. All the portraits were sourced directly from Mattapan residents, community members who play essential roles in public transit, healthcare, variety stores offering cultural foods, and greenspace maintenance. L'Ouverture and Garvey were done in the style of the banknotes from their respective countries to highlight their legacy, but also the exchange of value that occurs between US residents and their families back home, as well as the investments Chase Bank is making in this community. The lettering was done in a lively color scheme as would be on an actual tap tap bus, with all the variety of script fonts, bold sans serifs, in-line color blocking, white starbursts, and outlines. The community was pleased with the work of the Mural Crew, often showing their support with honks, cheers, photos, long conversations, and even by providing food and water for the crew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fdy4y_0dbqzyVa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cthwM_0dbqzyVa00

Eat What You Grow Reap What You Sow: Edgewater Drive Mural

The Neponset River and greenspace at large has been historically inaccessible to the residents of Edgewater Drive and Mattapan as a result of redlining. This mural was done in conjunction with the Mayor’s Office of Food Access, the Edgewater Neighborhood Association, in addition to the neighboring food bank run by Reverend Homicil and the wall donated by Guerini Inc. The aim of the mural is to call attention to the need for community garden space and local food access. It features two teen volunteers from the Edgewater Community Garden, Cornelius Simmons and Kayla Docker, prominently tending to their garden and a longstanding figure in the community and gardener extraordinaire, Winfield Russell, in the center. The rolling Blue Hills are in the distance behind the houses of Mattapan. All of the vegetables in the mural such as Swiss chard, maize, Honduran beans, callaloo, tomatoes, sunflowers, collard greens, cabbage, were taken directly from the food being grown in the garden. The residents of Edgewater Drive have boldly taken up the task of ensuring that their community can eat fresh vegetables and herbs “By Any Greens Necessary.” 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIMy3_0dbqzyVa00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Pelosi invites Biden to give State of the Union address on March 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1. "Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act!" Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden. "In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
The Associated Press

Reports: Lawyers say Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lawyers for Novak Djokovic filed court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted COVID-19 last month, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden’s reluctant calling

WASHINGTON (AP) — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling. Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Garvey
Person
Michelle Wu
Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

116
Followers
588
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston, Massachusetts

Comments / 0

Community Policy