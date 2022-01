Even if they’re not perfectionists in their day-to-day lives, many runners become hyper-fixated on their goals to the point that it actually detracts from their performance and their enjoyment of the sport. Last week we told you to stop trying to be perfect all the time, and this week, we’re giving you the tools to do just that. If you’re struggling with perfectionism in your running life, read on for six tips to help you relax and take changes and setbacks in stride.

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO