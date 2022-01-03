ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Now adds Final Fantasy XII, Mortal Kombat 11, and more

By Matthew Bennett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has announced that six more games are joining its PlayStation Now subscription service. From tomorrow, January 4th, subscribers can either stream or download (PlayStation...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Destructoid

MultiVersus director asks fans which Mortal Kombat stars they dig

Warner Bros. Interactive continues to beaver away at its upcoming fighter MultiVersus, which will be bringing its crossover slap-bang brawling to PC and consoles in 2022. While we already know a hefty chunk of WarnerMedia characters who will be stepping into the ring, one WB property remains curiously absent: NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Advent Children Costumes Now Available

Square Enix has announced new Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Advent Children costumes are now available, letting players dress up like classic characters from the movie. The Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Advent Children costumes are available until January 20th, 2022, and are only obtainable through the Premium Shinra Pack tab within the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Mortal Kombat’s 30th Anniversary Is THIS Year: The Original Remaster Of The Trilogy Could Land In 2022

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Time really doesn’t fly. This year marks 30 years since Sub Zero, Scorpion and the iconic words “Finish Him” ​​were introduced to gamers with the launch of the first Mortal Kombat. This influential and iconic Midway fighter debuted in arcades in October 1992 before being ported to home consoles — and was like nothing gamers had ever seen before.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Petition to remake Mortal Kombat Trilogy has 15K signatures, thanks to sick proof of concept

Game developer Eyeballistic Games has a dream: It wants to remake Mortal Kombat Trilogy, and the project received the blessing of Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon back in 2016. Unfortunately, according to the developer, IP owner Warner Bros. did not believe the game would sell more than 100,000 units worldwide, thus not making it a worthwhile financial investment. However, in the five years since, Eyeballistic has better established itself and is ready to prove it can push some serious sales. In fact, Eyeballistic now wants to remake Mortal Kombat Trilogy with Unreal Engine 5 (UE5), has created a proof of concept or two for it, and has started a petition to illustrate to Warner Bros. the demand for such a project. The petition has already surpassed 15,000 signatures.
