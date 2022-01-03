ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Bad weather? Try this treadmill speed workout

runningmagazine.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning in the winter can be a challenge, but trying to do speedwork when the roads are covered in ice and snow is nearly impossible. As much most of us would prefer to run outdoors as much as possible, when the winter weather hits and you’ve got some speedwork on the...

runningmagazine.ca

Comments / 0

Related
runningmagazine.ca

Try this standing bike workout for your next cross-training session

Cycling is an excellent complement to running and is beneficial for injured and non-injured runners alike. It’s also a great indoor training option during the winter when weather conditions make it difficult to do speedwork outside. There are a lot of great workouts you can do on an indoor bike, but by standing up out of the saddle you can more closely mimic the running motion without the same stress on your body. Next time you’re taking your workout indoors, try this standing interval workout to improve your fitness and keep your cross-training fun.
WORKOUTS
Vogue Magazine

The Best Winter Workout Gear for Every Cold-Weather Exercise

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best winter workout gear vastly differs from summer’s exercise staples. Yes, sports bras and leggings remain part of the equation, but colder weather calls for more insulating pieces. Think thicker tights, down-filled vests, long-sleeve tops, thermal jackets, and weatherproof sneakers, plus winter workout accessories like hats, gloves, neck warmers, and tall socks. They’re just as, if not more, important than a toasty top layer or fleece-lined leggings that trap heat in where it quickly escapes. Trust, the moment you attempt a winter workout without one of these extras, you realize just how essential they are.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Treadmill#Exercise#Min#Gps#Warmup
triathlete.com

One-Hour Workout: Need for Speed Run Intervals

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Say farewell to 2021 with this run workout that delivers just enough speed to get you working, but not too much to fatigue you. It’s a favorite from Coach Marilyn Chychota, who likes it because it helps athletes tune into their pacing and effort levels. The main set involves a blend of intervals ranging from marathon pace to 10K pace, with an option to up the intensity to 5K pace in the second round if you’re feeling good.
WORKOUTS
runningmagazine.ca

Mini-workouts to keep you fresh this winter

Unless you’re preparing for a spring goal race, winter is a great time for base-season training. Doing a lot of slow distance runs can get a little boring after a while, however, so what can you do instead? Enter the mini-workout. These quick sessions can be done in the middle of a regular run, and are a great way to keep you fresh before spring training begins.
WORKOUTS
PopSugar

Try This Beginner Pilates Workout For a Strong Core — It's Just 5 Moves and 15 Minutes!

Here's a quick Pilates ab workout for beginners you can do at home. It includes five easy Pilates exercises, and since these are all bodyweight moves, you can do this workout anywhere. Having a strong core is important for improving posture, relieving back pain, preventing injury, and making everyday tasks like carrying groceries easier. A strong core will also make you a better athlete and help you achieve your fitness goals.
WORKOUTS
dexerto.com

What is TikTok’s 12-3-30 treadmill workout? Walking routine goes viral

TikTok has sparked a new treadmill workout routine that’s taking the social media app by storm. Here’s everything you need to know about the 12-3-30 fitness craze. When it comes to online trends, TikTok is the number one place to see what’s getting popular. The video-sharing app has spawned a slew of viral dances, recipes, hairstyles, and more.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
runningmagazine.ca

4 running challenges to keep you motivated in the new year

The winter can get long for runners. With fewer racing opportunities, challenging weather conditions and now more COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, it can be difficult to stay motivated and push yourself out the door for a run. Whether you’re a veteran runner looking to stay on-track this winter, or a beginner runner who’s trying to establish a new running routine, these four virtual challenges will help runners of all abilities to keep running through the cold winter months.
FITNESS
runningmagazine.ca

Try warming up indoors for your outdoor run

Even on the chilliest of winter days, wearing all your cold-weather gear doesn’t get you mentally or physically prepared for a sub-freezing run. Before you head outdoors, it’s important to make sure your muscles are warmed up. Running on cold days is hard enough, but frigid temperatures mixed with cold muscles can be a formula for injury.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

20 Tough Rich Froning Workouts Every Athlete Must Try

Time to get fit with these Rich Froning CrossFit workouts. An iconic Crossfit Games Champion and an athlete that helped to shape CrossFit into what it is today, Rich is a true legend. But this legend was born from steel and sweat. Rich trains like a beast and there is a reason other Athletes always ask: ‘What´s Rich doing?’
WORKOUTS
runningmagazine.ca

4 steps to getting rid of a side stitch

There’s no better way to ruin a great run than with a sudden, painful side stitch. If you’ve ever had a run go south thanks to a side stitch, you’re not alone: some research suggests up to 70 per cent of runners experience the painful cramp every year. The good news is, a side stitch doesn’t have to end your run. The next time one happens to you, follow these four steps to get rid of it.
FITNESS
LiveScience

Best treadmills 2022

The best treadmills make you want to go for a run even when it’s cold outside, you’re tired or simply not in the mood to exercise. That’s the beauty of a home running machine – you don’t need childcare, it doesn’t matter what the weather is like, and you can easily fit a workout around your schedule.
FITNESS
Muscle And Fitness

Try This Chris Hemsworth-Approved New Year, No Limits Bodyweight Workout

There’s no doubt that January is one of the busiest months of the year, so if you are battling a bulging belly, not to mention a stressful inbox, as you return to work following a relaxed holiday season, you may be finding it tough to make time for the gym and stick to your new year’s resolutions. If you can relate to this scenario, there’s help at hand, because Chris Hemsworth has teamed-up with his long-time personal trainer Luke Zocchi, to offer M&F readers a killer New Year’s 10-minute bodyweight circuit workout, and the best part? All you need is some space and your own post-Christmas bodyweight.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy