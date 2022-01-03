Morgan Lewis hires SEC lawyer, citing SPAC and digital asset trends

(Reuters) - Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has hired former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer Erin Martin as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm said Monday

Martin is joining the Philadelphia-founded firm after more than 13 years at the SEC, where she most recently served as legal branch chief in the Division of Corporation Finance. As a partner in Morgan Lewis’ corporate and business transaction practice, she will advise clients on public company disclosure and advisory matters, including special purpose acquisition company transactions, the firm said.

“As more novel transactions, such as SPAC IPOs and those around digital asset securities offerings, continue to catch the attention of public companies, her unique experience will be incredibly beneficial to our clients as they evaluate new opportunities,” firm chair Jami McKeon said in a statement.

Martin started her career with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2008 as a staff attorney in disclosure operations. During her decade-plus tenure at the agency, her responsibilities have included overseeing disclosure filings made by financial institutions and offerings of digital asset securities.

“Obviously, I think that the decision to pivot from the government to the private sector is a daunting decision to make,” Martin said. “But I felt very strongly that Morgan Lewis was the right place for me.”

Morgan Lewis is among a number of firms aggressively recruiting former SEC attorneys over the past year. Others include Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, McGuireWoods, Dentons, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Steptoe & Johnson.

Xiumei Dong covers legal industry news, with a focus on law firm strategy and growth, in-house counsel and the Washington, D.C., legal market. Reach her at Xiumei.Dong@thomsonreuters.com.