UPDATE: Trash Pickup postponed until 1/4 & Town Hall Closed 1/4

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first snow removal effort of Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration is getting some mixed reviews. People in Carrick and Knoxville began digging out on Friday morning, cleaning off their cars before heading to work. Many were not happy about the conditions of their streets. “Honestly, you can look at it and tell it hasn’t been that touched at all,” one neighbor said “We pay our taxes and the roads aren’t cleared,” another neighbor said. The winter’s first storm hit around rush hour on Thursday when quickly dropping temperatures froze the wet snow, covering the streets with sheets of ice. Suspicions to...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO