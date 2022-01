As you prepare for SWAT season 5 episode 10 on CBS next week, do you want to get a bigger sense of what is coming up next?. We should kick things off here by making it clear that thankfully, there will be another installment next week! The Shemar Moore drama is setting in to its new timeslot on Sunday nights and of course, the network wants to give it a little but here. If the ratings turn out to be favorable, there’s a chance that another season could be coming down the road. We recognize that it’s probably a little too early to know anything for sure, hopefully, we’ll learn more about that in the spring.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO