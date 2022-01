Price discovery is a negotiation process that starts with general market prices and ends with a transaction price for a given quantity of a product at a given time and place. It’s the interaction of buyers and sellers to determine the price of an asset or security. Price discovery takes place in the local farmers market, art auctions, stock exchanges, at the dealership when you buy a car, or any other marketplace, including digital trade.

