VDOT concerned about overnight refreezing

By NRV News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been plowing and treating roads throughout the day in response to the winter storm that covered many roads in western Virginia with slush and snow. This afternoon and tonight,...

NBC12

VDOT crews in Richmond District watch for pavement refreeze

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation Richmond District crews are on the roads looking out for black ice Friday night. Crews will monitor the roads in the district, specifically in counties in the north and west for icy conditions overnight. These slick patches will be treated with alt to melt ice and sand to give vehicles traction.
CBS Baltimore

No Significant Road Issues Or Power Outages From Snow, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight. Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said. The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement. The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week. “After heavy snow again blanketed the...
WHSV

Valley road conditions improving, but refreeze is on the way

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Snowplows and sunshine are working together to gradually improve road conditions Friday morning in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The region received up to 6 inches of snow Thursday night. Interstates and primary roads are in clear to minor condition, while most secondary roads still have significant amounts of snow or ice, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
