ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Helicopter crashes off coast in northern Israel

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A helicopter crashed off Israel's Mediterranean coast late Monday near the northern city of Haifa, an Israeli official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the event was still unfolding, said a search and rescue operation was underway.

Israeli media said the aircraft was a navy helicopter and that three people were on board. The reports said one crew member was rescued and taken to a hospital, while the fate of the other two members wasn't immediately known.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Florida family of 4 killed in helicopter crash

BRONSON, Fla. - A father, mother, and their two children were killed Thursday night when their private helicopter crashed near the town of Bronson, according to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a witness claiming to have seen a helicopter crash called authorities around 8:30 p.m. Several minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
abc17news.com

Rockets fired from Gaza land off central Israel’s coast

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says rockets fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have landed in the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel. It was not immediately clear whether the rockets fired Saturday were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea. There were no reports of casualties. Apart from a single incident in September, there has been no cross-border rocket fire since a cease-fire ended an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May. In a statement, the Israeli army said the rockets fell off the coast of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area.
MIDDLE EAST
kurv.com

Helicopter Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Hurt

(AP) — State and federal authorities say one person is dead and three more are injured after a helicopter crashed northwest of Houston. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Bell 206B helicopter with four people aboard crashed Thursday in a field in Livingston, Texas, about 70 miles northwest of Houston. It’s unclear what led to the crash.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Jerusalem#Haifa#Mediterranean#Traffic Accident#Ap#Israeli#Navy#The Associated Press
Jersey Shore Online

Soldiers Injured In Helicopter Crash

WRIGHTSTOWN – A Marine Corps helicopter crashed at around 3:30 p.m. on January 6, causing two injuries, officials said. The crash took place outside Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Two personnel were injured and were transferred to nearby medical facilities. The Marine report stated that their condition is stable. The vehicle...
WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ
brproud.com

Fog was a factor in deadly December helicopter crash

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO)— The National Transportation Safety Board released more information on the helicopter crash that killed pilot Joshua L. Hawley on December 14, 2021. According to reports, the helicopter departed the Gonzales, Louisiana, area and was en route to the Lakefront Airport (KNEW), New Orleans, Louisiana. Automatic Dependent...
LAPLACE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foreigndesknews.com

Report: Taliban Threatened to Send 2,000 Suicide Bombers to Washington DC

The Taliban late last year reportedly warned the United States that it will deploy 2,000 suicide bombers to Washington, D.C., if the Biden administration follows through with a plan to post the same number of soldiers at the U.S. embassy facility in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban telegraphed the warning to...
MILITARY
AFP

Clashes in largest Kazakh city, Moscow-led troops arrive

Bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets of Kazakhstan's largest city on Thursday as Moscow-led troops arrived to help quell mass unrest that left dozens dead and hundreds detained. The first units of Russian forces from a Moscow-led peacekeeping force had meanwhile arrived in Kazakhstan, the Russian defence ministry said, after the Kazakh government appealed for help. 
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
55K+
Followers
80K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy