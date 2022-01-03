ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man Dead After Jumping Turnstile at Forest Hills Subway Station

By email the author:
foresthillspost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is dead after he leaped over a subway turnstile in Forest Hills early Sunday morning and snapped his neck upon landing. Christopher De La Cruz, 28, went headfirst into the ground inside the Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station after attempting to jump a turnstile to evade the fare, police...

foresthillspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Man Reportedly Breaks Neck, Dies While Trying To Jump Turnstile in New York City

A man died Sunday after jumping a subway turnstile in New York City and breaking his neck after landing on the floor, multiple sources reported. Christopher De La Cruz, 28, was pronounced dead Sunday around 6:45 a.m. after authorities found him lying unconscious on the floor of the Forest Hills-71 Avenue train station in Queens, New York, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Family of man who died jumping New York City subway turnstile appeal to public to stop sharing video of his death

The family of a 28-year-old man who died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City have appealed to the public to not to share a video of his death. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was identified by The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning in Queens.His family said his death had been a shock and asked for people “not to promote or share any videos” of De La Cruz jumping and falling at Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens. His brother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Who Died at Subway Station Honored for Being a 'Loving' Dad to Son, 4

The family of a 28-year-old father who died while trying to jump over a turnstile at a New York City subway station is remembering him as a "vibrant" and "loving" person. Christopher De La Cruz died on Sunday morning while trying to hop over a turnstile at the Forest Hills-71st Ave subway station in Queens, the New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. He was declared dead at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
East Elmhurst, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
The Independent

Man killed after breaking his neck jumping over NYC subway ticket barrier

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who reportedly died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was named by a spokesperson for The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning. Reports suggested that De La Cruz had been intoxicated when he broke his neck during a fall at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at about 6.45am that day. The NYPD spokesperson told The Independent that De La Cruz was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by first responders in the mezzanine of...
ACCIDENTS
PIX11

Man stabbed in neck multiple times on Queens subway platform: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens — Police launched an investigation Sunday after a man was stabbed multiple times on a Queens subway platform in a seemingly random attack, according to the NYPD. Authorities said it happened around 2:25 p.m. at the Rockaway Boulevard subway station in Ozone Park. The 36-year-old victim was waiting for an A train […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man lying down on busy Brooklyn roadway fatally struck by driver who mistook him for bag of trash

A man lying down on a busy Brooklyn thoroughfare was fatally struck by a driver who mistook him for a bag of trash, police said Wednesday. The 45-year-old victim was lying in a northbound lane of Ocean Parkway near Neptune Ave in Coney Island when he was run over by a Chevrolet Impala about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to nearby Coney Island Hospital, but he could not ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turnstile#Train Station#Bender#Traffic Accident#Ems#The New York Post
PIX11

Man opens fire in Lower East Side subway station during argument: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Gunfire erupted in a Lower East Side subway station late Sunday night after a group got into an argument in the station, according to the NYPD. Police said an unidentified male gunman opened fire around 9:15 p.m. inside the East Broadway subway station, along the F line. Authorities said the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
arizonadailyindependent.com

Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized After He Jumps In Front Of Vehicles In Prescott Valley

One man died and a woman was transported to a Phoenix hospital after a vehicle/pedestrian collision on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley on Christmas night. According to the Prescott Valley Police Department, officers received a call at about 11:41 p.m. December 25 that a man was walking in the roadway on Glassford Hill Road and jumping in front of vehicles. While enroute to investigate, police received further calls stating that the man had been struck by a northbound vehicle and that a second pedestrian had also been struck by a different vehicle.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
MTA
Daily News

Brooklyn driver dies after slamming into back of dump truck during suspected drag race

One man died and another was hospitalized after their car slammed into the back of a dump truck at a Brooklyn intersection early Tuesday — and drag racing is being eyed as a possible cause, police said. The silver Infiniti Q50 sedan driver rear-ended the truck on Morgan Ave. near Division Place in East Williamsburg about 1 a.m., cops said. The impact left the car a twisted wreck. The driver ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Two men killed in separate NYC crashes; drivers taken into custody

Two people was killed in separate car crashes in Queens and the Bronx early Saturday, officials said. Police took the driver in each incident into custody. Charges were pending. The carnage began about 4:10 a.m. when a black Honda Accord carrying six people slammed into a pole at a high rate of speed as it zipped down 112th Road near Jamaica Ave. in Queens Village, cops said. The sedan sped ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS DFW

1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Cedar Hill Great Clips

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died after a car drove into a Great Clips hair salon in Cedar Hill on Saturday, Jan 8. Cedar Hill Police said that at about 8:53 a.m., they and Cedar Hill Firefighters responded to a call about a major crash at the Great Clips at 445 E FM 1382. When they arrived, they found that a car had driven into the building. One person who was in the Great Clips at the time of the crash was found unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased person will not be released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. Police did not say what caused the crash and it was unclear if the driver had been identified or taken into custody. Cedar Hill Police say is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information can call their Criminal Investigation Division at 972-293-5181 ext 2127.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Wrcbtv.com

A good Samaritan died after trying to save a man who fell on the subway tracks in New York City

A good Samaritan died on New Year's Day while trying to help a man who fell onto subway tracks during a gang assault in New York City. At around 2:40 a.m., the assault victim -- a 38-year-old male -- was approached by several individuals on the southbound B/D train platform in the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx, the New York City Police Department said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1 Dead, 4 Injured In Queens Car Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadly car crash in Queens is under investigation. It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday in Jamaica. Police say a black Honda slammed into a street pole, crushing the car’s front end. A female passenger died, and four people in the back seat suffered serious injuries but are expected to be OK. The 23-year-old driver of the car was arrested, but no word on what charges they might face.

Comments / 0

Community Policy