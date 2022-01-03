Man Dead After Jumping Turnstile at Forest Hills Subway Station

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died after a car drove into a Great Clips hair salon in Cedar Hill on Saturday, Jan 8. Cedar Hill Police said that at about 8:53 a.m., they and Cedar Hill Firefighters responded to a call about a major crash at the Great Clips at 445 E FM 1382. When they arrived, they found that a car had driven into the building. One person who was in the Great Clips at the time of the crash was found unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased person will not be released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. Police did not say what caused the crash and it was unclear if the driver had been identified or taken into custody. Cedar Hill Police say is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information can call their Criminal Investigation Division at 972-293-5181 ext 2127.

