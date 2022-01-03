St. Charles library cancels in-person events through Jan. 14

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley will hold a free tutor training workshop from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 10-19, on Zoom. The nonprofit helps adults read, write, speak, and understand English by matching them with trained volunteer tutors one to one. Tutors can meet with their adult students in person, remotely, or a combination of the two.
The Kane County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic on Sunday, Jan. 9. It will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spring Hill Mall (Carpentersville), 1072 Spring Hill Mall Drive in West Dundee. The clinic was previously announced to begin at 9 a.m.
HOPE Fair Housing Center, based in Wheaton, has named Michael Chavarria its new executive director. Chavarria, an Illinois native, has dedicated the last 8 years of his career to fighting for fair housing around the state. Chavarria comes to this role with not only a wealth of expertise in fair...
Random Acts Matter is providing two scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year. This award recognizes one exceptional graduating senior from each of the St. Charles high schools (St. Charles North and St. Charles East) who are committed to making their community a better and kinder place to live. Random Acts...
At a special meeting Friday, the Barrington Hills village board approved President Brian D. Cecola's appointment of Darby Hills to fill the unexpired term of Trustee Debra Buettner, which ends in 2023. Buettner died unexpectedly in November at age 60. The motion passed with a 5-1 vote. Hills' background includes...
