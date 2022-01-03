ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday’s Game in KC is POSTPONED

Cover picture for the articleAllen, Texas – The ECHL announced on Monday that the Allen at Kansas City game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols. A make-up date has not been determined at this time. The Americans are 0-2...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
Game Day Preview: Americans host Tulsa, 7:05 pm

Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the first game of a two-game weekend series between the two clubs. The Americans closed 2021 with a 4-1 win over Idaho and are 2-0 so far in 2022. This will be the first game between the two clubs this season. The Americans were 9-3-1 against Tulsa last season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Trade for Alex Nylander Is the Right Type of Gamble

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks pulled off a rare trade on Wednesday as the two teams swapped forwards. Sam Lafferty heads to the windy city, while the Penguins acquire Alex Nylander in the one-for-one deal. While it’s not the blockbuster move fan bases crave, this subtle trade is a great gamble for the Penguins and one that could very easily pay off.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Whitecaps’ Weekend Games Postponed Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Whitecaps’ weekend games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Premier Hockey Federation announced the team’s games on Saturday and Sunday against the Toronto Six will be rescheduled for a future date. The leagues said the postponements were “due to COVID-19 protocols affecting” the Whitecaps. Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team is 1-6-1 this year, with their sole win coming back in November. This is the second series postponement for them this season. In December, two games against the Buffalo Beauts were rescheduled to early February. Last season, the Whitecaps made it to the league championship, but fell to the Boston Pride, 4-3.
NHL
allenamericans.com

Game Recap: Americans beat Tulsa 6-3

Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night by a score of 6-3 in Allen in front of an announced crowd of 3,259. The Americans outscored the Oilers 3-0 in the third period despite being outshot 19-5....
NHL
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
The Spun

North Carolina Reportedly Making Major Coaching Change

Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

UCF drops AAC home opener to Temple; Tulsa game postponed

Temple rallied late Wednesday night at Addition Financial Arena to escape Orlando with a 66-62 win over UCF despite a late push from the Knights led by Brandon Mahan. UCF trailed by 4 with 2:57 remaining before Mahan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bookend free throws from Cheikh Mbacke Diong, to give the Knights a 62-58 lead with 1:28 remaining. Temple’s Zach Hicks responded with a 3-pointer ...
ORLANDO, FL

