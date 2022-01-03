ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy Rain Causes Sewer Overflow Into Willamette River

Cover picture for the articleHeavy overnight rains led the Big Pipe system to reach capacity in containing combined stormwater and sewage. An overflow to the Willamette River began about 3:15 a.m, Monday and is ongoing. Additional heavy rain is forecasted for later this week. Therefore, this advisory is being extended through Sunday, January 9. Avoid...

