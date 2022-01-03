Heavy Rain Causes Sewer Overflow Into Willamette River

FEATHER RIVER CANYON (CBS13) — Because of landslides near the Butte/Plumas County boundary, State Route 70 is still closed between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye. Due to ongoing slide activity and bad weather, the region has remained closed since its brief reopening in early December. Caltrans and contractors began scaling operations from above via helicopter on Wednesday, January 5, following a recent geotechnical evaluation. In the slide location, debris clearance and road repairs are scheduled after scaling operations. While there is no firm date for when the road will reopen, Caltrans and contractors are hoping to reopen the road by late next week, pending weather and additional slide activity. Motorists should be aware that the slide area has been active numerous times since the initial event, and that additional harsh winter weather is likely in the following months.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO