NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Depending on what you had to do Friday, the snow was either friend or foe. Airports faced cancellations, and school children hoping for a day off did not get one. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, in East Elmhurst, Queens, there was a chore that few people embrace: Brushing away snow. Some New York City public school kids were packing it into snowballs. “I hope it’s a snow day,” one child said. He did not get his wish. Mayor Eric Adams decided against closing city schools after speaking with the sanitation commissioner and schools chancellor. It was a bumpy, slippery start to Friday for...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO