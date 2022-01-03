ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Devin Booker Posts New Years Picture With Kendall Jenner, Fans Think He Proposed to Her

By Divij Kulkarni
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevin Booker enjoyed a stellar 2021, helping fire his Phoenix Suns team all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they couldn't clinch the championship, it was a huge accomplishment for Phoenix, who had been struggling to get into the playoff picture for all of Booker's career before that....

fadeawayworld.net

Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Elaborate Christmas Decor

It’s the season for holiday decorating again, and as always, Kendall Jenner is a step ahead of us all. In a series of photos showing vignettes from her life on Instagram, Kendall posted some scenes from her living room that displayed her gorgeous decorations. In her caption, she wrote, “It’s all about the tinsel.”
firstsportz.com

Why did Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons break up?

The recent engagement of Ben Simmons has literally stunned everyone as a whole. This announcement came out of nowhere and many people are still questioning the past relationship between Simmons and Kendall Jenner which was ended back in 2019. However, many people still have doubts as to why these two broke up in the first place when everything was going swiftly between the two.
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
E! News

Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Step Out for Date Night at Kanye "Ye" West's Concert

Watch: Kanye "Ye" West Tells Kim Kardashian to "Run Right Back to Me" It looks like Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are still going strong. The model and the Phoenix Suns player were spotted at Kanye "Ye" West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 9. Kendall wore a black jacket over a white T-shirt and dark pants for the outing and accessorized her look with black leather gloves and a matching bag. As for Devin, he sported an oversized jacket and hoodie over a pair of dark pants.
thecurrent-online.com

Kendall Jenner Pregnancy Rumors – Is she really pregnant?

Is Kendall Jenner expecting a child? Sounds like the real deal, then!. That’s all for now, but keep the rumours coming! Twitter user @KendallJennerFanPage mentioned that Kendall Jenner was pregnant, and we’re dying to find out more. Two days ago, a fan page on TikTok began yelling about...
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Sips Wine & Lounges In An Elegant Black Gown At KarJenner Family Christmas Eve: Pics

Kendall Jenner proved she’s the queen of holiday fashion with her absolutely stunning look for the scaled back KarJenner Christmas Eve party. As always, Kendall totally stole the show with her incredible look at the party, giving off ‘rich aunt vibes,’ as some fans noted. The gorgeous model looked incredible in her festive look for the evening. She wore a sleek and chic black gown with a mermaid cut that hugged her curves until it splayed out in a massive skirt. The glamorous dress was reminiscent of Jackie O and Princess Diana days of extreme elegance. The supermodel had her hair styled in a sleek middle-part ponytail, and looked beyond stunning. She lounged on the couch and sipped red wine while donning to gorgeous look — absolute goals.
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner Uses This $22 Lip Mask to Plump, Perfect & ‘Put a Little Shine On’ Her Pout

I don’t care what your opinion is of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan, if you say anything bad about Kendall Jenner’s flawless looks, I’m simply going to call you a hater. Her casual and cool style can’t be beat. She’s perhaps the only person in the world who and look just as good in a low-cut zebra print dress one night, and a tennis skort the next morning. But unlike her closet, when it comes to skincare, she opts for function over fashion. In a video interview with Vogue, the supermodel went through every single item in her $6,000 Botegga Veneta Jodie...
justjaredjr.com

Kendall Jenner Shops Around For A New Office in LA

Kendall Jenner looks super chic in her blazer and jeans look in Los Angeles on Wednesday (January 5). The 26-year-old model was seen out with one of her BFFs, Lauren Perez, as she checked out a few properties on Melrose Place for a future business venture. While touring the office...
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner just got the prettiest tortoiseshell tip manicure

It's no secret that Kendall Jenner is a trendsetter – from that cut-out wedding guest dress (which quite literally broke the internet), to her and Kim Kardashian's contrasting Met Gala getups. It's no wonder then, that she's even leading the way when it comes to manicures, and her latest nail look has found itself at the top of our list of trends to try in 2022.
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Channels a Classic French Girl Look

Kendall Jenner is back on her minimalist wardrobe grind. Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles today wearing an artfully oversized blazer paired with a white collared shirt that was solely buttoned at the collar. (She layered that over a simple white T-shirt). The jeans were light wash and bootcut to show off her severe square toe boots. On her arm was her trusty shoulder bag from The Row.
firstsportz.com

“I want to see him in the 2022 All-Star game”: Kendall Jenner runs campaign for boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner surely has been one celebrity who has been around with the NBA players for a while. Be it her ex-boyfriends- Blake Griffin or Ben Simmons, the super model has always been among the top charts off the court. But her latest relationship with Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker seems to have brought the fans to their knees in awe of the couple. But this time around, the 26-years-old has decided to run a campaign for her boyfriend ahead of the 2022 All-Star game.
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
