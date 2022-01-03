ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Sunday in Irondale

By WVUA 23
wvua23.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single-vehicle crash Sunday evening claimed the life of a pedestrian in Irondale. The...

wvua23.com

Comments / 0

ValleyCentral

20-year-old man dies in rollover accident, says DPS

WESLACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Monday. Texas DPS said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Military Road east of F.M. 1015 in Santa Maria. Authorities said the preliminary investigation revealed a black BMW SUV, occupied by two males, was traveling westbound […]
NBC Los Angeles

Man Struck and Killed on 405 Freeway in Carson

A man was struck and killed early Wednesday on the 405 Freeway in Carson. The man was struck by a car at about 4:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway near Vermont Avenue. He died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details about the crash and the man's...
CARSON, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have confirmed the identity of the bicyclist killed in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday night. Around 7:00 p.m., someone called 9-1-1 after they spotted Robert Holguin, 69 of Reedley, lying next to his bike in the...
CBS LA

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Multiple Cars On Southbound 405 Freeway In Gardena

GARDENA (CBSLA) — A pedestrian died Wednesday after being struck by multiple vehicles in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Gardena. The driver of a big rig reported possibly hitting a person who was already in lanes at about 4:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver reported the person, described only as a male, had apparently been struck by a car already. A Sigalert was issued for four lanes of the freeway north of Vermont Avenue for several hours. Just the carpool lane was open to allow a trickle of traffic to get by. Torrance: southbound I-405 at Vermont Ave. only the HOV lane is open. Four left lanes are closed. Fatal collision involving multiple vehicles & a pedestrian. #sigalert #fatal pic.twitter.com/aRQg1bYtOH — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 5, 2022 All lanes were reopened after 9 a.m.
GARDENA, CA
99.9 KTDY

Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Female Pedestrian in Lafayette

The Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene of a hit-and-run vehicle crash last night involving a pedestrian. Sadly, the person hit was killed in the collision. The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday, January 2, in the 2100 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway. A female...
WDTV

Man killed in Weston hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said a man died at the scene of a hit-and-run incident late Friday evening. Officers with the Weston Police Department said a man was in the roadway on North River Avenue near the Weston Municipal building at approximately 11:41 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a darker silver or gray SUV traveling south on North River Avenue.
WESTON, WV
KLFY News 10

Female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run along Northwest Evangeline Thruway

Lafayette, LA (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department investigating a deadly hit and run vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred in the 2100 Block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway. The LPD reports Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators were on the scene around 1:47 a.m. this morning. A female pedestrian was attempting to cross the […]
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa man dead after Saturday afternoon wreck

A Tuscaloosa man is dead in the wake of a two-vehicle crash around 12:30 Saturday afternoon. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 82 near Pickens County Road 30, about 13 miles east of Reform. Mitchell Wayne Britt, 37, was fatally injured when the SUV he was driving collided with another...
Tacoma News Tribune

Police searching for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian struck in Tacoma

Tacoma police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Tacoma on Friday and drove away. The 25-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police. Police were called to the scene around 7:40 p.m. Friday night at Tacoma Avenue South...
TACOMA, WA
CBS DFW

Driver Dies After 1-Vehicle Crash Along US Highway 175 In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead after an early morning crash along Highway 175, the C.F. Hawn Freeway. It was just before 4:00 a.m. when deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office were sent to an accident — involving a lone vehicle — in the westbound lanes of 175, near Prairie Creek.
DALLAS, TX
islipbulletin.net

North Bay Shore, Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man in North Bay Shore the morning of Dec. 28, police said in a press release. Police said a 61-year-old man was standing on the shoulder of 5th Avenue, near Massachusetts Avenue, when he was...
MLive

State police looking for vehicle involved in I-196 hit-and-run of pedestrian

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Michigan state police area asking for help to identify a vehicle and drive in a recent hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on I-196. The incident happened on Dec. 15, between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., along westbound I-196 near Market Avenue. Police said they believe the vehicle...
news3lv.com

Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Monday evening that took place in the central valley. The crash was reported around 6:48 p.m. on E. Sahara Avenue west of S. Santa Rita Drive, LVMPD said in a...
longbeachlocalnews.com

Women Killed by Hit-And-Run Collision

LONG BEACH – On Dec. 27 at 5:25 p.m., Long Beach Police Department officers responded to an injury hit-and-run collision in the area of 4th Street and Pine Avenue, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female pedestrian had been struck...
LONG BEACH, CA
wvua23.com

1 dead in Greene County wreck Tuesday morning

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Greene County Road 60 claimed the life of a man from Aliceville. The wreck happened just after 9 a.m. around 4 miles north of Union. Alphinex L. Clark, 44, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving hit the rear end of a tractor-trailer parked partially on the roadway at the time of the crash. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
