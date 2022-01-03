Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Sunday in Irondale

GARDENA (CBSLA) — A pedestrian died Wednesday after being struck by multiple vehicles in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Gardena. The driver of a big rig reported possibly hitting a person who was already in lanes at about 4:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver reported the person, described only as a male, had apparently been struck by a car already. A Sigalert was issued for four lanes of the freeway north of Vermont Avenue for several hours. Just the carpool lane was open to allow a trickle of traffic to get by. Torrance: southbound I-405 at Vermont Ave. only the HOV lane is open. Four left lanes are closed. Fatal collision involving multiple vehicles & a pedestrian. #sigalert #fatal pic.twitter.com/aRQg1bYtOH — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 5, 2022 All lanes were reopened after 9 a.m.

GARDENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO