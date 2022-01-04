ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast-moving coastal storm could bring couple inches of snow Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vs0hP_0dbqTHdT00

News 12 meteorologists are watching a fast moving coastal storm which could bring a few inches of snow accumulation to make a mess of Friday morning's commute.

NOW : A frigid start. Feeling like the single digits to mid-teens. 30s for the afternoon, BUT with a ton o' sun!

NEXT : Spotty rain showers tomorrow morning - which can start as a brief light spotty mix, drier into the afternoon.

FORECAST :

TODAY: Frigid to start - mostly sunny - chilly this afternoon highs around 36 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVZQs_0dbqTHdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aO0Ol_0dbqTHdT00

TONIGHT: Clear initially with increasing clouds overnight. Lows around 28 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvz9y_0dbqTHdT00

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers around, mainly during the morning. A brief mix/light freezing rain is possible at the onset, but mainly rain showers. Becoming drier into the afternoon. Highs around 44. Lows near 33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKETJ_0dbqTHdT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flDCt_0dbqTHdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AKJy_0dbqTHdT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVfGx_0dbqTHdT00

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy - highs around 38. Lows around 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RRO6_0dbqTHdT00

FRIDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - Watching a fast moving coastal storm which can quickly drop a couple of inches of snow Friday morning. Details TBD over the next few days, but this looks like a quick, light accumulation early Friday morning - poorly timed for the morning commute. Timing, intensity all subject to changes based on new guidance. Drier into the afternoon. Highs around 35. Lows around 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L51gs_0dbqTHdT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoA51_0dbqTHdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdXGb_0dbqTHdT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BazvT_0dbqTHdT00

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny - cold - highs around 32. Lows near 24.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain showers. Brief mix possible early. Highs around 41. Low around 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJEVj_0dbqTHdT00

