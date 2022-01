Novak Djokovic’s participation at the Australian Open is under fresh doubt after the Victorian government said it would not support his visa application.Djokovic looked primed to defend his title after Tennis Australia granted him a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination rules, which sparked public outrage in Melbourne, whose residents have been hit hard by restrictions throughout the pandemic.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison warned the world No 1, who has previously spoken out against vaccinations, would be on the “next plane home” if he could not provide “acceptable proof” that his exemption was legitimate.The Serbian arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday...

