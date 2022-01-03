ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Building Technological Capacity for Small and Rural Libraries

By Knology
programminglibrarian.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibraries provide educational programming, a welcoming space, and access to computers and internet connection. This last point has become increasingly important during the pandemic, especially for libraries serving rural areas. In order to safely continue serving their communities, they have faced both the obstacles of switching to virtual programming and ensuring...

programminglibrarian.org

Comments / 0

Related
Brookings Register

High-speed internet crucial to rural small businesses

BROOKINGS – Small-business owners see access to high-speed internet is crucial to economic development in rural South Dakota, according to a small pilot study conducted by researchers in South Dakota State University’s Ness School of Management and Economics. A survey in five small communities in eastern South Dakota...
BROOKINGS, SD
programminglibrarian.org

LibLearnX: Sessions of Interest to Programming Librarians

LibLearnX will offer innovative and participatory education programs to help you learn, network, and find solutions. Attendees can expect a combination of different formats geared toward higher-level education conversation, hands-on interaction, and trend-scanning information. LibLearnX is designed to be an active learning experience. With a variety of “session types” in...
EDUCATION
programminglibrarian.org

Filling the Gap: Wi-Fi Hotspots for a Rural Community

The COVID-19 pandemic uncovered the realities of the digital divide in communities across the United States. As schools and jobs went online, libraries became an increasingly important destination for patrons who needed to connect to the internet. Libraries offered Wi-Fi hotspots and, in some instances, parking lots became offices. Community Connect: Digital Access at Home, an initiative of ALA and Capital One Bank, offered grants and resources to help support digital access in rural communities nationwide.
INTERNET
Andalusia Star News

Treadaway named National Rural, Small Town Scholar

Andalusia High School junior Meleah Treadaway has been named to College Board’s National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program as a 2021-2022 Scholar for her excellence in academic achievement. Treadaway earned the distinction because of her remarkable academic achievements in school and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10,...
ANDALUSIA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Science#Tech#Software License#Covid
csda.net

Federal Emergency Water Grant Open for Districts in Small, Rural Communities

With ongoing risks of natural disasters threatening reliable water supply throughout California, districts serving small communities are encouraged to review a newly open federal grant opportunity to mitigate water emergencies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-Rural Development’s Fiscal Year 2022 Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant aims to assist rural communities...
ECONOMY
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library hosting free technology classes in January

Mentor Public Library is hosting 11 free technology classes at its branches in January. The classes at the Lake Branch, 5642 Andrews Road in Mentor-on-the-Lake, include:. • An Introduction to Computers, the library’s most basic computer class, at 2 p.m., Jan. 13. People will learn the basic skills they need to use a computer, no previous experience required.
MENTOR, OH
CMSWire

Building a Sustainable Future on the Backbone of Technology

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ....” This famous line by Dickens, written in 1859, remains true in 2022. As we start another year where the pandemic casts uncertainty on the future, we as technologists stand at a crossroads. In the face of the loss of innumerable lives to a continuing epidemic and at a time when the sustainability of the planet itself is under scrutiny — where should we best direct our attention?
TECHNOLOGY
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

The New Technology Used to Build Houses for Those in Need

The technology of 3-D printing has gained popularity over the last couple of years. Though the first 3-D printer was invented in 1984, this technology has gained traction with companies in the recent years. Universities aren't an exception to this. In fact, according to Iowa State University, 3-D printing will be on the forefront of their next project. They will employ this technology to build houses in a more economical and efficient way, which will in turn create a more affordable and sustainable way to make houses.
HAMBURG, IA
bocojo.com

Libraries Closing to Install New Check-out Technology

The Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) will be installing new check-out technology at its libraries in Ashland, Columbia, Fulton and Holts Summit. Each library will be closed while its collection is being converted over to the new system. During the closures, curbside pickup, online chat, outreach services and the bookmobile will continue as usual. “We were fortunate to receive an LSTA grant through the Missouri State Library to fund the switch to RFID (radio frequency identification) technology that will speed up the check-in and check-out process for patrons,” said Margaret Conroy, Executive Director of DBRL. “Many other libraries across the country have been using this technology for a while and their patrons like how convenient it is.” This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. “We’ll be tagging all of the books, music CDs, DVDs, kits and other items in our collection so that they are recognized by an RFID tag reader, which can scan multiple items in a stack at once,” said Nathan Pauley, technical services manager at DBRL. “The new technology automatically and uniquely identifies each item and lets us better manage the library’s collection.” Library staff will be tagging more than 440,000 items system-wide. The closing schedule is as follows. Thursday, January 6 – Callaway County Public Library in Fulton Friday, January 7 – Holts Summit Public Library Monday, January 10 – Southern Boone County Public Library in Ashland Tuesday-Thursday, January 11-13 – Columbia Public Library The Daniel Boone Regional Library serves Boone and Callaway Counties.
ASHLAND, MO
CBS Minnesota

Youth In Government Session Allows Students To Find Their Voice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Aspiring lawmakers, judges and lobbyists filled the halls of the state capital as YMCA’s Youth in Government session got underway Friday. It’s the 75th year young people have taken over the capital and practice open government without the confines of partisanship. The weekend before Minnesota State lawmakers head into session, about one thousand young people are warming up their seats. “They are taking the roles as legislators, lawyers, judges, lobbyists, media officials,” said Orville Lindquist, who works with the YMCA. It’s here these young people talk about real issues, issues impacting their lives. From housing to immigration, police and race there is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Pflugerville library: Take the next step with your small business idea in 2022

With a new year starting, it is a perfect time to think about future plans and how to make the next year special. Starting a small business is something that many of us consider from time to time. Why not take the next step? Maybe you have an idea for a side project or want to explore the possibility of starting something that will support you and your family entirely. Whatever your idea or stage of the process, we have resources to help. We offer support for those just getting started with general research on the topic, those who are ready to write a business plan or update an existing one and those who are looking to take their business to the next level.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Hudson Star-Observer

Library events: Hudson Area Library building to partially reopen

Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. Hammond Community Library is open noon to Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For curbside service, call 715-796-2281 or visit www.hammondpubliclibrary.org for curbside hours. Fika/Coffee,...
HUDSON, WI
blufftonsun.com

Bluffton Library reopens with spacious look, new technology

Bluffton’s passionate library patrons will be happy today because the Phase 1 renovations are finished and the doors are open. Following today’s 9 a.m. ribbon cutting, everyone who has been asking “When will it be finished?” will be able to see the results of the past 10 months of work.
BLUFFTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy