Century 21 Affiliated, the largest global franchise of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, is pleased to announce the return of Alex Chaparro in his new role as Vice President of Growth and Business Development. Chaparro, who will focus on growing the franchise footprint within the Chicagoland market, previously served as Director of Business Development. He has served as President of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and the Chicago Association of REALTORS®.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO