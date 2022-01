The Ethereum price prediction is currently pushing through the $3800 resistance but still falls below the moving averages. ETH/USD begins a fresh increase from the $3714 support zone as the price continues to rise above the 9-day moving averages; it is likely for the crypto to accelerate higher if it breaks the $3900 resistance level. For a couple of days, Ethereum consolidated the accrued gains within the moving averages but further bullish wave could place the Ethereum price on a recovery trajectory, pushing the price above the crucial $3800 level.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO