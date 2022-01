The 2022 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show is underway and it continues to be a platform to showcase interesting developments and future tech from the automotive world. BMW chose the all-digital technology event to introduce not one but two different versions of its iX electric crossover. One of them is the BMW iX M60 – the most powerful variant of the iX SUV that marks the entry of the BMW M brand into the electric mobility space. However, the one we are going to talk about here is the BMW iX Flow concept that comes with a very interesting feature. Imagine you’re bored with the exterior paint of your car and you wish to change. Either you’ll have to spend a ton of money to get it re-painted or get it wrapped in the desired color. What if I tell you that the cars in the future will be able to change colors at the touch of a button. Wicked, right! The BMW iX Flow is a technology demonstrator that tells us that we might not be too far away from that future.

