Premier League

Man Utd 0-1 Wolves: Man Utd have a long way to go - Ralf Rangnick

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick says his side were...

www.bbc.com

Tribal Football

Wolves captain Coady: We'll long remember Man Utd result

Wolves captain Conor Coady says the players are bouncing this week after their win at Manchester United. It was the club's first victory at Old Trafford since 1980. Coady told the Wolves website: “It's a result we'll remember because you don't often come here and get the chance to win because it's an incredible football club with incredible players. We made sure we stuck to the plan the gaffer set us, and the lads were brilliant.
Ralf Rangnick
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United target January move for Ruben Neves as Aston Villa eye Philippe Coutinho

January transfer rumours are cranking up as Premier League clubs complete the first of their signings during the window.Brighton completed the capture of Kacper Kozlowski to boost their future propsects, while Everton added Vitaliy Mykolenko to their squad too. However, that signing may come as a precursor to the departure of Lucas Digne, who is tipped to move on this month - though they also have Nathan Patterson in from Rangers to bolster their ranks.The anticipated big spend from Newcastle United has not yet emerged, though they appear close to signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as they look to...
The Independent

Paul Pogba injury: Manchester United midfielder out for another month with calf problem

Paul Pogba is set to spend up to another month on the sidelines with a calf injury, despite previously being expected to return imminently.The Manchester United midfielder has not played since suffering the injury while on international duty with France in November and is yet to appear under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Rangnick had previously said that he expected Pogba to begin training again in the new year but revised that timescale on Friday."A week ago I was told it would take another four or five weeks," Rangnick said. "I've seen him this morning before the training session but currently I...
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction after Ben Davies’ own goal

Chelsea seized control of their league cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, beating their London rivals 2-0 in the first leg on Wednesday thanks to an early strike by Kai Havertz and an own goal by Spurs defender Ben Davies.The Blues swamped their visitors right from the kickoff and, after a mix-up in the Spurs defence in the fifth minute, Havertz fired an angled shot that was goal-bound before it went in off the foot of Davinson Sanchez.Half an hour later, the dominant hosts got their second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when Japhet Tanganga headed away a Hakim...
The Independent

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.An update from the boss ahead of #CheTot.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2022“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging,...
The Independent

England defender Kieran Trippier completes move to Newcastle

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £12million plus add-ons.Welcome aboard, @trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0p38oClngO— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022Trippier will renew his acquaintance with head coach Eddie Howe who signed him for Burnley a decade ago, as he attempts to...
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Five things we learned as Thomas Tuchel wins the tactical battle

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night to make them clear favourites to reach Wembley.The Blues threatened through the returning Romelu Lukaku within 30 seconds, but it took a further four minutes for the opener to arrive via Kai Havertz, after a series of poor defensive choices from the Tottenham players.If those were poor defensive moments, the second goal was merely farcical, as Japhet Tanganga headed a free-kick straight into team-mate Ben Davies and the ball bounced in past Kepa.After the restart Spurs were improved from a woeful first 45, but the...
The Independent

What should Manchester United fans expect from incoming chief executive Richard Arnold?

It can appear as if the more things change at Old Trafford, the more they stay the same. On the surface, that would also appear to be the case with Richard Arnold succeeding Ed Woodward.Woodward will step down as Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman and most senior official at the beginning of next month after an eight-and-a-half year reign in which success has been measured on balance sheets rather than in the trophy cabinets. Woodward himself would admit that much.Four managers, no Premier League titles and more than £1bn spent on a mixed bag of signings is not the full extent...
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is not taking Port Vale lightly

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has no intentions of fielding a weakened line-up for a “tricky” FA Cup third-round tie at Port Vale despite the Bees’ busy upcoming schedule.A trip to Vale on Saturday afternoon marks the start of five fixtures in 15 days for Brentford, whose opponents are set to include Southampton and Manchester United after postponements in December due to coronavirus outbreaks.However, Frank, whose Premier League side were denied a semi-final place in the Carabao Cup for a second successive season after defeat to Chelsea last month, insisted he is not overlooking the League Two Valiants.Port Vale may...
Sportico

Manchester United Appoints Richard Arnold as New CEO

The Premier League’s most valuable club is getting a new boss. Manchester United announced Thursday morning that current managing director Richard Arnold would be appointed CEO, effective Feb. 1. He takes the reins from vice-chair Ed Woodward, who has led the club since 2013. The move follows a turbulent year for Man United. Woodward announced his intention to step down last spring, after United and 11 other European football clubs’ proposal to break away from their domestic leagues to form a European Super League turned into a debacle. The club outmaneuvered Manchester City to add Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer...
The Independent

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings: Saul and Hakim Ziyech impress as Blues earn first-leg lead

Chelsea have a two-goal lead at the halfway point in the Carabao Cup semi-final after Tottenham’s first-half defensive deficiencies proved telling.Kai Havertz scored the opener just minutes in after a poor pass out of the back line was intercepted, with the second a comedy of errors with Japhet Tanganga heading an attempted clearance straight into Ben Davies, who was credited with the own goal.Spurs improved after the restart but Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech had the best chances to further add gloss to the scoreline.The second leg takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week.Here are the player ratings from...
The Independent

Richard Arnold: Who is Man Utd’s incoming chief executive?

As Ed Woodward prepares to clear his desk, Richard Arnold will hope to learn from his old friend’s mistakes when he becomes Manchester United’s chief executive.February 1 is the official handover date as the executive vice-chairman relinquishes a post he resigned from amid the botched European Super League plans last April.Woodward has been portrayed both as a mastermind behind the idea and somebody who quit in defiance of it, but wherever the truth lies it proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.It was an uncomfortable end to a challenging period under the 50-year-old – a significant figure...
