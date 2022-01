MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of the upcoming hockey series between Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. The Bulldogs were set to travel to St. Cloud for a two-game series this Friday and Saturday. The Western Collegiate Hockey Associations said the games were canceled due to “COVID-19 concerns within the Minnesota Duluth program.” The league said it “will make every effort to reschedule.” UMD is 11-8-1 this season, while St. Cloud State sports a 12-6 record.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO