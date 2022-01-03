Georgia mom allegedly sex trafficked 5-year-old daughter who was killed in Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (TCD) -- The mother of a young girl who was reported missing and later found dead in an abandoned home was arrested for her alleged role in the girl’s death.

On Dec. 29, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor announced Kristy Siple, who also goes by the name Kristy Hoskins, was arrested in Columbus, Ga., by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force the day prior. She was extradited to Phenix City, Ala., and booked into the Russell County Jail.

Taylor said she was booked on charges of murder during the course of kidnapping, murder during the course of rape, murder during the course of sodomy, and human trafficking. She was ordered to be held without bond.

About two weeks prior to Hoskins' arrest, Taylor spoke alongside Columbus Assistant Police Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick and Russell County Chief Deputy District Attorney Rick Chancey and said they arrested Jeremy Tremaine Williams for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland’s kidnapping and death. Taylor said at the time investigators located Holland’s body in a vacant residence where investigators believe Williams once lived.

Taylor said it appeared "from the scene that there was some sexual abuse."

In his Dec. 29 news conference, Taylor said he expects additional charges against Williams, including capital murder during the course of kidnapping, capital murder during the course of rape, capital murder during the course of sodomy, and production of child pornography. He is also being held without bond in the Russell County Jail.

Kamarie reportedly died from asphyxiation. Taylor said Williams and Hoskins knew each other, but did not elaborate on their relationship.

Hoskins spoke with WTVM-TV after Kamarie's body was found and said, "I’m a mommy. I did not have nothing to do with this. She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have three boys and her."

Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson recently issued a gag order on the case, so only specific details can be revealed about the case, according to WBRL-TV.

AL.com, citing Hoskins' warrant, reports the documents says Hoskins "did agree with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor daughter."