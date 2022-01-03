ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Georgia mom allegedly sex trafficked 5-year-old daughter who was killed in Alabama

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwBtX_0dbq8BuL00

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (TCD) -- The mother of a young girl who was reported missing and later found dead in an abandoned home was arrested for her alleged role in the girl’s death.

On Dec. 29, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor announced Kristy Siple, who also goes by the name Kristy Hoskins, was arrested in Columbus, Ga., by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force the day prior. She was extradited to Phenix City, Ala., and booked into the Russell County Jail.

Taylor said she was booked on charges of murder during the course of kidnapping, murder during the course of rape, murder during the course of sodomy, and human trafficking. She was ordered to be held without bond.

About two weeks prior to Hoskins' arrest, Taylor spoke alongside Columbus Assistant Police Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick and Russell County Chief Deputy District Attorney Rick Chancey and said they arrested Jeremy Tremaine Williams for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland’s kidnapping and death. Taylor said at the time investigators located Holland’s body in a vacant residence where investigators believe Williams once lived.

Taylor said it appeared "from the scene that there was some sexual abuse."

In his Dec. 29 news conference, Taylor said he expects additional charges against Williams, including capital murder during the course of kidnapping, capital murder during the course of rape, capital murder during the course of sodomy, and production of child pornography. He is also being held without bond in the Russell County Jail.

Kamarie reportedly died from asphyxiation. Taylor said Williams and Hoskins knew each other, but did not elaborate on their relationship.

Hoskins spoke with WTVM-TV after Kamarie's body was found and said, "I’m a mommy. I did not have nothing to do with this. She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have three boys and her."

Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson recently issued a gag order on the case, so only specific details can be revealed about the case, according to WBRL-TV.

AL.com, citing Hoskins' warrant, reports the documents says Hoskins "did agree with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor daughter."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Indiana man accused of trying to slowly poison wife to death

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 69-year-old man was taken into custody and is believed to have tried to slowly poison his wife to death. According to a Wayne County Sheriff’s Department news release, on Jan. 3 at approximately 9:46 a.m., deputies conducted a welfare check at a residence on East Wallace Road. Fifty-one-year-old Lisa Bishop reportedly "had law enforcement indicating she was being poisoned by her husband."
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Phenix City, AL
County
Russell County, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
Phenix City, AL
Crime & Safety
Russell County, AL
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Grandparents shot in Xmas fight over bodybuilder's baby; Girl gone since 2019 just reported missing - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A personal trainer in Brooklyn is accused of assaulting and shooting his parents in their Long Island mansion on Christmas in a reported dispute over his 1-year-old child (1:39). And police in New Hampshire are asking for the public's help to find a missing 7-year-old girl reported missing last week - but she hasn't been seen since 2019 (17:27). Why the delay, who's to blame - and where is Harmony Montgomery? Retired police lieutenant Eric Rosoff joins host Ana Garcia.
BROOKLYN, NY
truecrimedaily

Illinois man out on parole arrested for allegedly killing and lighting teen’s body on fire

HARVEY, Ill. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was taken into custody two months after a teenage boy was found dead and on fire. On Jan. 7, officials from Harvey, as well as the victim’s mother, spoke at a press conference aired by WGN-TV and shared more details about Isaiah Davis' death. Deputy Chief of Harvey Police Cameron Bennings said Harvey Police and Fire Department officials were dispatched to a call of a body on fire in the alley at 149th Street and Washtenaw Avenue on Oct. 28 at approximately 11:40 p.m. After extinguishing the fire, the Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Davis.
HARVEY, IL
truecrimedaily

Texas toddler accidentally shoots mother and younger sibling in Walmart parking lot: Police

GRANBURY, Texas (TCD) -- A 2 1/2-year-old child reportedly grabbed hold of their parents' gun and accidentally shot their mother and younger sibling. The city of Granbury announced on Facebook that at approximately 11:25 a.m. on Jan. 5, officers from the Granbury Police Department responded to a report of an accidental shooting at a local Walmart. Two children were reportedly in the car while their mother stood outside on the driver’s side. The father was reportedly at the rear of the truck.
GRANBURY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Sex Abuse#Tcd#Russell County Sheriff#Wtvm Tv
truecrimedaily

Missouri man allegedly threatened police with knives and set house on fire

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man accused of domestic assault reportedly threatened police officers with knives and set his home on fire on Wednesday, Jan. 5. According to KTVI-TV, St. Charles police officers responded to the 3200 block of Simeon Bunker Street at approximately 3 p.m. for a report of domestic violence. James Madison’s wife reportedly told authorities that her husband had attacked her.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
truecrimedaily

Ohio parents face life in prison in connection with 5-month-old’s death and abuse of 2-year-old

CINCINNATI (TCD) -- Two 19-year-old parents face a maximum life sentence in connection with the death of their 5-month-old infant and the abuse of their 2-year-old toddler. According to a news release from the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 22, 2021, Cincinnati Police responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic violence incident. At the scene, officers reportedly located Donte Farrier and Shakayla Sams' unresponsive 5-month-old child, Casey Sams. Casey was transported to the hospital, placed on life support, and later passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, the Attorney's Office says.
CINCINNATI, OH
truecrimedaily

North Dakota woman pleads guilty to abusing and killing 5-year-old foster child

BISMARCK, N.D. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old woman pleaded guilty in federal court this week to charges relating to the death of her 5-year-old foster daughter in 2020. The U.S. Justice Department wrote in a statement published by KNOX Radio that Tammy Longie entered the plea for second-degree murder within Indian Country, three counts of child abuse in Indian Country, and child neglect in Indian Country.
BISMARCK, ND
truecrimedaily

Michigan mom arrested after toddlers discovered with neck injuries and knife found in bathtub

INKSTER, Mich. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old mother was taken into custody this week after her two toddlers were found with severe injuries and one had stopped breathing. According to WDIV-TV, Inkster Police performed a welfare check at a residence in the 29500 block of Grandview Street on Jan. 1 at approximately 9 a.m. Officers knocked on the door, but no one answered. They reportedly heard a child crying inside, so officers forced entry into the home.
INKSTER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
truecrimedaily

Memphis man accused of killing roommate and putting body in suitcase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man is accused of killing his roommate after the man’s body was discovered inside a suitcase near a Midtown dumpster. Memphis Police said they responded to a "suspicious call" at Pine and Eastmoreland on Dec. 12 at approximately 9:50 p.m. and found the suitcase with a body inside. According to a tweet from the Memphis Police Department, preliminary information suggests the victim was "struck with an object by a known suspect."
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

Harmony Montgomery case: Father and stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- The 31-year-old stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 5. According to the Manchester Police Department, Kayla Montgomery was arrested on one charge of welfare fraud. Police say that between December 2019 and June 2021, she received over $1,500 in food stamp benefits "by failing to remove Harmony Montgomery from Kayla’s family account with NH DHHS Division of Family Assistance and continuing to collect food stamp benefits for Harmony, despite the fact that Harmony was no longer living with Kayla and Kayla’s husband, Adam Montgomery."
MANCHESTER, NH
truecrimedaily

Missing Washington woman found dead in trunk of car in auto yard

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old woman from Burien was identified this week as the victim found in the trunk of a car in an auto yard in December. On Jan. 3, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Patricia Soto and said her cause and manner of death were pending. According to the Seattle Times, the King’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Soto’s death as a homicide.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
truecrimedaily

S.C. woman allegedly bites paramedic’s groin, steals deputy’s Taser after leaving nephew at jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old woman reportedly bit a paramedic’s groin and grabbed a deputy sheriff’s Taser while resisting arrest in December. According to WCNC-TV, on Dec. 28, Gina McGehee allegedly took her nephew to the Al Cannon Detention Center and left him there. Charleston County sheriff’s deputies reportedly responded to the jail and found the nephew, who said his legal guardian, McGehee, left him there. She reportedly took him because he used her cell phone to look up unsuitable material.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

California man allegedly killed ex-girlfriend, led police officers on a chase with her deceased body in vehicle

MILPITAS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man stands accused of killing his 35-year-old ex-girlfriend after fleeing from officers with the victim's deceased body in the vehicle. According to a press release from the Milpitas Police Department, on Jan. 2, Anthony Jon Juco fled from officers in his ex-girlfriend's car, and the chase resulted in a solo vehicle collision. The victim, Christina Raymond, was reportedly located in the back seat of the car and had suffered injuries consistent with having been attacked with a knife. According to police, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
MILPITAS, CA
truecrimedaily

California convicted felon accused of stabbing Sheriff’s Office K-9

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was shot on Sunday, Jan. 2, after he allegedly stabbed a K-9 from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 5 p.m., the Fresno Police Department responded to the area of South Maple and East American avenues in Fresno to look for Gabriel Mata, a wanted felon. Mata reportedly fled the scene on foot, and a sheriff’s K-9 was deployed to assist.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
truecrimedaily

Woman charged in death of off-duty Cleveland police officer following 'ambush'

CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A woman was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a young off-duty officer who was fatally shot during a carjacking. Cleveland Police announced Jan. 1 that the night prior at approximately 6 p.m., the 25-year-old off-duty officer identified as Shane Bartek was involved in an "aggravated robbery motor vehicle incident" at 4320 Rocky River Drive. Bartek was reportedly in an apartment building’s parking lot when he was approached by the suspect, who had a gun. Cleveland Police said a "struggle ensued and the victim was shot twice by the subject."
CLEVELAND, OH
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy