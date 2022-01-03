ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Winter Plants for Birds in the South

By Jason and Shelley Powell
finegardening.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter is a tough time to be a bird. Many of the fruits that linger into winter farther north are long gone before the first cold front blows through our region. Fortunately for our feathered friends, there are some great garden plants that can be a food source for them in...

www.finegardening.com

The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
Johnson City Press

Don't forget to feed the birds this winter

Longtime readers of this newspaper will recall seeing the plea to “Feed the birds” on our front page for many years. It was an important reminder for bird lovers not to forget their feathered friends, particularly during the winter. Not every bird in our region flies south for...
ANIMALS
State
Alabama State
Tacoma News Tribune

Tips for keeping indoor plants happy during the winter

The end of December means cleaning up from the holidays both indoors and out. Q. I was given a potted rosemary plant in the shape of a tree as a gift. Can I keep it indoors all year? How should I prune it? Can I use the fresh rosemary sprigs in cooking? — N.G., Bonney Lake.
TACOMA, WA
OCRegister

How to plant a terrarium for a unique indoor winter garden

Create a garden under glass to enjoy or give as a gift to new, experienced, and even reluctant gardeners. This self-contained system makes it easy to be a successful gardener with minimal care. Purchase a terrarium or repurpose something hiding on a shelf in the basement, garage or shed. Even...
GARDENING
Jamestown Press

Winter bird count down 18 species

Sixty-six species, 18 shy of the 2021 total, were spotted Sunday during the 39th annual winter bird count. Although visibility was challenged by clouds and fog, the rain subsided and the temperature was a mild 50 degrees as 14 birders were out in force with their binoculars. They separated into four groups to search the village, the north end, the farms and the Beavertail peninsula.
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

Bird feeders are the perfect way to attract entertaining winter guests

Winter can be so quiet, so seemingly void of life. I know, I know — that’s not the case. Animal tracks in the snow are proof that some creatures are still bustling in the woods. But it’s not like during the summer, when I can step outside to find moths perched by the porch light and a toad hopping across the lawn.
BREWER, ME
#Birds#Garden Plants#Plant#Summer Garden#Fruit#North American
Bangor Daily News

Winter birding Zoom presentation with Bob Duchesne

When Canadian birds go south for the winter, Maine is where they stop. Thousands of sea ducks from Hudson Bay invade Maine’s rugged coastline, while finches and other Canadian nesters move into Maine’s vast forests. There are a lot of birds here in winter if you know where to look.
BANGOR, ME
finegardening.com

Intriguing Evergreens for the Northwest Garden

I love a cold frosty morning. It’s lovely to wander the garden (coffee in hand to keep my fingers warm) looking for new views of winter magic. This is the time of year when I discover a newfound appreciation for evergreen perennials and broadleaf shrubs. Frost brings out the edges of the foliage on these plants, allowing me to notice the intricate, small patterns. Buds, dormant but standing proud, remind me of the promise of spring. And the branches of these evergreens, some with peeling bark and others with other unique traits, help me better appreciate each plant as a whole. The following evergreen perennials and broadleaf shrubs can help you see your garden in a whole different way.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

The Best Fruit Trees for Southern California

Fruit trees can be one of the best additions to any landscape. They offer shade and color in addition to healthy, delicious food. Many fruit trees can be grown in Southern California. But the chilling hours which some fruit trees require disqualifies them from being grown here, especially as our climate continues to get hotter and drier. Consider adding more adaptable fruit trees to your landscape that can withstand increasingly arid conditions. The following three plants are fast growing and offer interesting fruits that are not widely available in grocery stores. They have proven durability and are well suited to growing in warm, dry climates.
GARDENING
Lifestyle
Animals
Gardening
Home & Garden
Pets
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Birding Today: Some sea ducks move into Oklahoma during winter

The sea ducks (or Mergini) are a tribe of the Anatinae, which always excite writer during this time of year when they molt into breeding plumage. Since I am part of the wintering range of some of them, my only hope to see the others will be in their Canadian Maritime northern breeding range. Until then, pleasure and pride abound for what is in my own area of discovery, even though I am far from a coastal region, but that is not a steadfast rule.
OKLAHOMA STATE
finegardening.com

Narrow Conifers for the Mountain West

Sometimes you just want a tree to stay green year-round. You may need privacy from a neighbor, or you may need a specimen with color and texture to accent your landscape. Narrow or columnar conifers may be the answer. Traditionally, most people use arborvitaes (Thuja spp. and cvs., Zones 2–8) for this purpose. But not all arborvitaes are equally hardy, as evidenced by the huge number of them that died in the Mountain West over the freezing winter of 2019–2020. Instead, turn to one of these hardy options that should do well in our area.
GARDENING
Pratt Tribune

Black oil sunflower seeds are best for winter bird feeding

Severe winter weather is not only hard on people but can be a life and death struggle for birds. Though birds also require water and shelter, food is often the resource most lacking during cold weather. Many different bird food mixes are available because various species often prefer different grains. However, there is one seed that has more universal appeal than any other: black oil sunflower.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
presspublications.com

Winter brings interesting bird species to the Buckeye State

While some species migrate south during the winter, many of Ohio’s resident birds, such as northern cardinals, screech-owls, woodpeckers, and several species of hawks remain here. Winter also brings new visitors from the north, such as pine siskins, northern shrikes, snow buntings, and dark-eyed juncos. Below are five species...
ANIMALS
tomahawkleader.com

Birding Report: Winter weather brings rare feathered finds

WISCONSIN – 2021 provided another great year of Wisconsin birding, including over 190,000 eBird checklists tallying an incredible 350 species. Relive the highlights by checking out the recap from Wisconsin eBird at www.ebird.org/wi/news/2021-wisconsin-ebird-year-in-review. The year ended with exciting rare sightings, such as the state’s third-ever sighting of a tufted...
ENVIRONMENT
S. F. Mori

Bird Watching Is a Popular Pastime Even in the Winter

Birds come in the Winter(Image is author's) Activities which are normally done in the warm weather months may have to be curtailed when Winter comes with its snow and cold. That does not have to happen with the popular pastime of watching birds. There are many people who have bird feeders in their yards so that they are able to watch the various birds which come to eat.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

