Winter Plants for Birds in the South

I love a cold frosty morning. It’s lovely to wander the garden (coffee in hand to keep my fingers warm) looking for new views of winter magic. This is the time of year when I discover a newfound appreciation for evergreen perennials and broadleaf shrubs. Frost brings out the edges of the foliage on these plants, allowing me to notice the intricate, small patterns. Buds, dormant but standing proud, remind me of the promise of spring. And the branches of these evergreens, some with peeling bark and others with other unique traits, help me better appreciate each plant as a whole. The following evergreen perennials and broadleaf shrubs can help you see your garden in a whole different way.

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO