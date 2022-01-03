Childcare To Get More Attention In Legislative Session

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s working on legislation that would set parameters for local school officials to follow when parents object to books in the school library. Reynolds said, “If a parent has a concern about what’s in there, there should be a process where they get answers and they should have options.” This fall, two Republicans in the state Senate proposed charging teachers and school librarians with a crime if students have access at school to certain books. Reynolds instead suggested that parents be given easy access to a list of books in the school library and the books being used in the classroom as well as a process to follow in their local district if they object to certain books. Senate Education Committee Chair Amy Sinclair of Allerton said while she’s “never one to ban books,” parental consent could be required for certain titles in a school library.

