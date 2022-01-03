Childcare To Get More Attention In Legislative Session

(Des Moines, IA) — Senate Republican leaders are denying media access to the floor of the Iowa Senate chamber where reporters have had workspace for more than a century. Last year as a pandemic precaution, access to the House and Senate floors was limited to elected members of the legislature and a select number of staff. For the 2022 session, which starts Monday, House GOP leaders are allowing reporters and photographers who cover the legislature back into areas called “press benches” on the House floor. Senate Republican leaders are not. A spokesman for Senate Republicans says the media “plays an important role in the function of our republic,” but he says the “proliferation of non-traditional media” and First Amendment concerns make it difficult for the Senate to define “media access.” Iowa Broadcast News Association leaders issued a statement, calling on the Senate to reconsider their decision. The Iowa Capitol Press Association, in a statement , said having “real-time, in-person access” to legislators helps reporters serve as the “eyes and ears of the public” and provide important information about legislative activities.
