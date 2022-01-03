ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Childcare To Get More Attention In Legislative Session

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Republican lawmakers say child care will get renewed attention in the upcoming legislative session. House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, says House Republicans are exploring incentives to get private businesses to take the lead. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights says House Democrats are proposing those state incentives be targeted to small businesses.

Western Iowa Today

Republican Leaders Deny Media Access to Iowa Senate Floor

(Des Moines, IA) — Senate Republican leaders are denying media access to the floor of the Iowa Senate chamber where reporters have had workspace for more than a century. Last year as a pandemic precaution, access to the House and Senate floors was limited to elected members of the legislature and a select number of staff. For the 2022 session, which starts Monday, House GOP leaders are allowing reporters and photographers who cover the legislature back into areas called “press benches” on the House floor. Senate Republican leaders are not. A spokesman for Senate Republicans says the media “plays an important role in the function of our republic,” but he says the “proliferation of non-traditional media” and First Amendment concerns make it difficult for the Senate to define “media access.” Iowa Broadcast News Association leaders issued a statement, calling on the Senate to reconsider their decision. The Iowa Capitol Press Association, in a statement , said having “real-time, in-person access” to legislators helps reporters serve as the “eyes and ears of the public” and provide important information about legislative activities.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Could Propose Additional Changes to Iowa Unemployment

(Des Moines, IA) — New work search requirements for laid off Iowa workers who’ve qualified for unemployment benefits go into effect Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds is hinting she’ll propose more changes. Iowa’s Republican governor said, “the unemployment code was written a long, long, long time ago when we were in a much different position, and today we need to incentivize work, not pay people to stay home.” Starting January 10th, those who’ve qualified for unemployment checks will have to prove they’ve applied for at least three jobs each week in order to keep the benefits. The state’s Workforce Development agency has hired 18 new case managers who’ll advise the newly unemployed of career training and job openings. Reynolds says there are more job openings that people on unemployment in the state. She will outline her legislative priorities in the annual “Condition of the State” message on Tuesday night.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Business Council: Members Are Optimistic

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Business Council’s fourth-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows a lot of optimism among its members. Executive Director Joe Murphy says anything over 50 on their scale is positive — and this time it was nearly 69, the second-highest score ever. The index is based on expectations for sales, capital spending, and employment for the next six months. Capital spending saw the largest increase. Murphy says, “To see companies investing in their own organizations, investing in infrastructure, hard assets — things like that. To see such a big increase in that over the course of one quarter I think is really good news for Iowa’s economy.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lawmakers Likely to revisit Bottle Bill

(Nodaway) Iowa District #11 Senator Tom Shipley of Nodaway is hopeful the legislature will resolve the bottle bill this session. Iowa Legislator’s head back to the statehouse on Monday. Iowa House District 21 Representative Tom Moore of Griswold will push for a penny increase or ten cents for the...
NODAWAY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa sues Sioux City over wastewater scheme, river pollution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa is suing Sioux City over what it says was the city’s manipulation of wastewater testing results and dangerous pollution of the Missouri River in a scheme that saw the wastewater plant’s former supervisor sentenced to jail last year. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said Friday in a news release that the lawsuit seeks to stop the city’s wastewater plant from violating permit limits for ammonia and chlorine. It also asks the court to assess a civil penalty of up to $5,000 for each day of violation. The lawsuit says that from 2012 to 2015, the plant increased chlorine levels on days it tested for E. coli to disinfect wastewater dumped into the river, then lower the chlorine levels on other days.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisors discuss vaccine mandate

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Board of Supervisors held a lengthy discussion on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate at their meeting this morning. Cass County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier said they’re not sure if they have 100 employees or not; by the State of Iowa guidelines they don’t, but OSHA says they do because they want to count township clerks, trustees, etc. Baier said they should still make a good-faith effort to comply with this federal mandate if it is upheld by the Supreme Court.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

COVID Hospitalizations Increasing in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The number of Iowa hospital patients who’ve tested positive for COVID is up 12 percent since Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows nearly 900 COVID hospital patients in the state and 19 percent of them are in intensive care. Eight out of 10 COVID patients in the ICU are not vaccinated. Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids keeps track of the positivity rate among all its patients on a rolling, seven day average. It’s up to 32 percent today (Friday). About 56 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated. The more contagious omicron variant of the virus is now the dominant variant in Iowa according to the CDC.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Board Of Regents Considering Permanent Optional Testing Policy

(Urbandale, IA) — The Iowa Board of Regents will soon consider whether to make standardized test scores optional for admission at all three state schools. The Board of Regents will discuss the policy at its meeting in Urbandale next Wednesday. Testing requirements were temporarily paused in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this would be a permanent optional testing policy. If it’s approved by the Board of Regents it will still need final approval from the Iowa Administrative Rules Committee.
URBANDALE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Congresswoman Says Attack On US Capitol Shows Need For Free, Fair Elections

(Washington, DC) Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the attack on the U-S Capitol a year ago highlights the need to ensure free and fair elections. The Iowa Democrat says Senate passage of a voting rights bill “is the key priority right now.” Axne says she’s very concerned by a recent Washington Post survey indicating a third of Americans believe violence against the government is sometimes justified. Republican Senator Joni Ernst says her view on the attack hasn’t changed. She says January 6th was a “very dark day in American history” and those who broke the law on that day should be held accountable. Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion issued a written statement on the one-year anniversary, calling the violence that day horrific and thanking Capitol Police for their bravery. Hinson says those who broke the law on January 6th should be prosecuted and held accountable.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Leaders Would Wait For US Supreme Court Ruling Before Issuing Mandates

(Des Moines, IA) Republican legislative leaders and Governor Kim Reynolds say the state should wait for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates before considering state action on the issue. The governor predicts the Supreme Court will rule quickly on whether businesses with 100 or more employees will have to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested regularly. Some Republican lawmakers are proposing a statewide ban on COVID-19 mandates in the workplace. The U-S Supreme Court has upheld state vaccine mandates but has not yet ruled on any issued by the Biden Administration.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board to discuss Federal Vaccine Mandate Policy

(Audubon) The Audubon School Board will meet in special session Monday morning to discuss the Federal Vaccine Mandate Policy. Superintendent Eric Trager explained that there is a Federal Vaccine Mandate for employers that have over 100 employees and that applies to Audubon School District. So, the School Board Association has put out a policy for the Board’s to approve to implement that mandate.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds, Republicans Want Parents to Know About School Library Books

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s working on legislation that would set parameters for local school officials to follow when parents object to books in the school library. Reynolds said, “If a parent has a concern about what’s in there, there should be a process where they get answers and they should have options.” This fall, two Republicans in the state Senate proposed charging teachers and school librarians with a crime if students have access at school to certain books. Reynolds instead suggested that parents be given easy access to a list of books in the school library and the books being used in the classroom as well as a process to follow in their local district if they object to certain books. Senate Education Committee Chair Amy Sinclair of Allerton said while she’s “never one to ban books,” parental consent could be required for certain titles in a school library.
DES MOINES, IA
