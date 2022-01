It's hard for me to believe that this Minnesota home was built just 2 years ago, as it resembles something you'd see in the English Countryside or along the rows of mansions that dot the East Coast. The home, known as Huntington Manor, took more than 75 tons of steel and 2 million locally sourced stones to be built in 2019, and it can all be yours for just $7.5 million, a savings of $2.5 from when it was originally built.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO