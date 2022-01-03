Feral swine found at Colorado farm test positive with disease fatal to livestock

Feral swine are seen in a 2020 file photo. Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Blood samples taken from the three feral swine that were found on a farm by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers in September have tested positive for pseudorabies, a fatal herpes virus that is transmissible to other livestock.

CPW officers conducted an investigation into a farm in El Paso County after receiving tips from the public that the owner was illegally keeping feral swine. They found the animals in a small barn and promptly euthanized them, according to a CPW news release. Blood samples were collected at the scene.

"Test results showed the presence of pseudorabies, a contagious herpes virus that causes reproductive problems including abortion and stillbirths. The disease also causes respiratory problems and occasional deaths in breeding and finishing hogs. Besides swine, it can spread to cattle, dogs, cats, sheep and goats," the release said.

The homeowner was cooperative with the investigation, and was cited with misdemeanor transporting and possessing a prohibited species, CPW officials reported. The charge carries a $137 fine per pig.

“This is exactly why we have worked so hard to eliminate free-roaming feral swine from Colorado,” said Travis Black, CPW’'s Regional Manager for the Northwest Region based in Grand Junction and an expert on feral pigs. “Roaming wild, feral swine destroy agricultural crops, wildlife habitat and out-compete native species for food.

“And feral swine kept on farms pose a huge risk to other animals by spreading diseases such as pseudorabies, as in this case," he said.

Officials believe that the pigs were illegally imported from a herd in Texas. CPW and the United States Department of Agriculture are now working to trace the animals back to their original herd in an attempt to stop the spread of infected animals.

"The wild pigs are targeted because they root up crops and pastures causing billions in damage nationwide each year. Feral swine also spread disease to livestock, wildlife and humans. Ground-nesting birds and other wildlife are easy prey for feral swine. And the swine put native wildlife at risk by competing for resources and destroying habitats and ecosystems," the release said.

CPW wants to remind the public that it is illegal to possess, transport, or release feral pigs in Colorado. To report sightings or illegal transport contact USDA Wildlife Services at 1-866-4-USDA-WS (1-866-487-3297) or Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 303-297-1192.

