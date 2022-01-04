Blackbaud (BLKB) Acquires EVERFI for $750M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced that its Canadian subsidiary, MYR Group Construction Canada, Ltd. has acquired all issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of Powerline Plus Ltd. and its affiliate (collectively, the “Powerline Plus Companies”). The Powerline Plus Companies together comprise a leading full-service electrical distribution construction company, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Over the last two years, the combined average annual revenues of the Powerline Plus Companies were approximately $80 million.

