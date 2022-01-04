ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Blackbaud (BLKB) Acquires EVERFI for $750M

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced it has acquired global social impact technology leader EVERFI in a cash and stock transaction for approximately $750 million,...

www.streetinsider.com

