Los Angeles County, CA

LAUSD students, staff must test for COVID before returning to campuses

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
Photo by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, thousands of Los Angeles County children resumed in-person classes Monday, but with tightened safety protocols, while Los Angeles Unified announced all of its students and employees must be tested before returning to campuses next week.

To help accommodate the testing requirement, the LAUSD announced the start of the spring semester for K-12 students will be pushed back to Tuesday, Jan. 11. District employees will return to campuses Monday for a “Pupil Free Day.”

The changes were announced hours after the LAUSD Board of Education held an abruptly scheduled closed-door meeting Monday morning.

According to the district, students and employees can get tested at district sites starting immediately, with appointments available online at lausd.net/covidtestingappt or by calling 213-443-1300. Walk-in testing is also available at district sites, and at-home testing kits will be available for students beginning Friday.

Students and employees can also get tested at non-district sites, but they must upload results onto the district’s Daily Pass system no later than Sunday.

Students and employees at LAUSD campuses and all other schools in the county will also be subject to stricter COVID safety protocols, which were announced on New Year’s Eve by the county Department of Public Health.

The rules require all students and staff to wear masks outdoors “where physical distancing is not feasible,” and employees must wear upgraded surgical or higher-level masks instead of cloth ones.

The new rules recommend, but do not require, students to wear non- cloth masks “with a nose wire.” The requirement for upgraded masks — which must be provided to staff by districts — will take effect two weeks after schools reopen.

The revised protocols from the county also include a “strong recommendation for all eligible staff and students to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in addition to their primary vaccine series.”

COVID testing is also required “for all close contacts who are permitted to remain in school immediately after exposure, regardless of vaccination or booster status.”

Among the districts that resumed classes Monday was the Burbank Unified School District, where parents didn’t learn until late Sunday if their children would be returning to campus. The district’s Board of Education held a 3 1/2-hour emergency meeting Sunday night to consider delaying the start of classes for a week in light of the surge in infections.

Late Sunday night, Superintendent Matt Hill announced on the district’s Facebook page the decision to restart classes as scheduled, writing, “After a robust discussion, the Board of Education decided that schools remain open.”

The district’s administrators will consider changes in its COVID safety plan this week, including possible mandatory testing for students and staff and enforcing a vaccine booster requirement for all employees by April 1.

LAUSD recently opted to delay enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students until the fall, with officials saying they hoped to improve the roughly 87% vaccination rate before forcing non-compliant students into remote learning.

The district will continue to require baseline and weekly testing of all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, through January. Beginning in February, only unvaccinated students will be required to undergo weekly testing.

LAUSD’s COVID testing centers reopened Monday with extended hours, offering tests by appointment and on a walk-in basis. The state is also making at-home COVID tests available to all students in California.

In a Twitter post Friday, district officials wrote that LAUSD “maintains the highest COVID-19 safety standards of any public school district in the nation: weekly testing of all staff and students; universal masking, indoors and outdoors; comprehensive sanitizing efforts; frequent hand-washing; upgraded air-filtration systems; regular, ongoing COVID-19 testing and community engagement; physical distancing as much as possible; and collaboration with health partners and agencies to support free COVID-19 vaccinations.”

“We will adapt our safety standards as needed in order to remain responsive to the changing conditions of the pandemic,” the district said.

HeySoCal

LA County smashes record for daily COVID-19 infections

Los Angeles County reported a staggering 37,215 new COVID-19 daily infections Thursday, by far the highest single-day number from throughout the entire pandemic, while hospitalizations also continued climbing, although still well short of the peak set during last winter’s surge in infections. The daily number of new cases broke...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

El Monte Union holds public hearing Wednesday, Board narrows draft maps

El Monte Union High School District held its sixth public hearing on Wednesday as it nears the end of the mapping process in its transition to by-trustee area elections. A total of seven draft maps – indicating what trustee areas could look like – have been shared with the public. The Board of Trustees began to narrow the number of maps under consideration during the public hearing.
EL MONTE, CA
HeySoCal

LA Controller Ron Galperin announces run for state controller

Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin launched his campaign Thursday for state controller with an endorsement from current State Controller Betty Yee, who is leaving the position due to term limits. “I am pleased to endorse Ron Galperin for state controller,” Yee said. “As Los Angeles controller, Galperin has demanded the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Cal State Long Beach to begin spring semester remotely

Cal State Long Beach announced Thursday it will begin the spring semester with at least two weeks of remote classes due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. CSULB President Jane Close Conoley said in a message to the campus community that remote classes will begin Jan. 20, “delaying most face-to-face instruction until Monday, Feb. 7.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

LA County Supervisor Barger tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tweeted Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. “Feels like a cold, but each person’s experience is different,” Barger tweeted. “Time to walk the talk — I’m isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance. #StayHome #GetVaccinated #FlattenTheCurve”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Rosemead announces closure of all city facilities

Rosemead City Manager Gloria Molleda confirmed that all city facilities will be closed to the general public beginning January 4, 2022, due to increased COVID-19 cases throughout the city and county. All facilities will remain closed and are projected to open again on January 18, 2022. All essential city functions...
ROSEMEAD, CA
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

