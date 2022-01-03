ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) visits the Crypto.com Arena Monday for a 10:30 p.m. ET game against the Los Angeles Clippers (19-18). Below, we look at the Timberwolves vs. Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Minnesota has lost three straight games including Sunday to the Los Angeles Lakers 108-103 as a 7-point underdog.

Since Dec. 21, the T-Wolves are 1-5 straight-up (SU), 3-2-1 against the spread (ATS) and 3-3 Over/Under (O/U) with the 26th-ranked non-garbage time net rating at minus-9.2 points per 100 possessions, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

L.A. has alternated wins and losses over the past four games with the most recent being a 120-116 win at the Brooklyn Nets as a 14-point underdog.

In the last 14 days, the Clippers are 3-4 SU, 4-3 ATS and 3-4 O/U with the 22nd-ranked adjusted net rating at minus-3.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Clippers bludgeoned the T-Wolves by 20 and 27 points in their first two meetings this season with the O/U going 1-1. L.A. has beaten Minnesota in six straight meetings (5-1 ATS).

Timberwolves at Clippers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:36 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Timberwolves +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Clippers -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Timberwolves +3.5 (-108) | Clippers -3.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 215.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Timberwolves at Clippers key injuries

Timberwolves

  • C Karl-Anthony Towns (return to action reconditioning) out
  • PG D’Angelo Russell (return to action reconditioning) out

Clippers

  • PF Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable
  • SG Brandon Boston Jr. (health and safety protocols) out
  • SG Paul George (elbow) out
  • SG Luke Kennard (health and safety protocols) out
  • C Ivica Zubac (health and safety protocols) out

Timberwolves at Clippers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 110, Timberwolves 108

PASS with a heavy “lean” toward the T-Wolves (+133) because I’m on Minnesota plus the points in this spot and generally will sprinkle on an underdog’s money line when betting it to cover the spread.

However, Minnesota is still without two of its most impactful players in KAT and Russell, so I’d need the T-Wolves to be priced north of +150 to take a shot with their money line.

BET 1 unit on the TIMBERWOLVES +3.5 (-108) for a variety of reasons. First, Minnesota has a strength-on-weakness edge on the glass in its favor. The T-Wolves had the third-highest offensive-rebounding rate and scores the third-most second-chance points per game (PPG).

The Clippers have the third-worst defensive-rebounding rate and allow the fifth-most second-chance PPG in the NBA.

This is a better spot for the T-Wolves who are 9-5 ATS as road underdogs with a plus-2.5 ATS margin. Whereas the Clippers are 7-11 ATS as home favorites with a minus-4.1 ATS margin.

Finally, this is a Pros vs. Joe’s game in the betting market. According to Pregame.com, roughly 80% of the money is on Minnesota whereas nearly 60% of the action is on L.A. Typically in sports betting, it’s profitable to follow the money especially when it’s counter to the public.

PASS with a heavy “lean” to the Over 215.5 (-107) since this total has been steamed down from the 219-point opener and I have a hunch that’s too much line movement.

There’s reverse line movement on this total, which is always suspicious. According to Pregame.com and the Yahoo! Sports app, a vast majority of the market is betting the Over, but, again, the total has been lowered by 3.5 points from the opener.

The Over 215.5 (-107) feels like a trap so I’ll PASS on an O/U play.

Community Policy