LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced that all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they can return to campuses when school resumes next week. “It’s spreading,” said parent Sophie Sulashvili. “There’s not a single family that’s not sick nowadays.” The first day of the spring semester for students has been pushed back to Tuesday, Jan. 11. Monday will be a “pupil-free day” for campus employees. “I found out they weren’t testing this weekend,” said parent Tammy Connors. “And that was pretty concerning. Yeah, and I...

4 DAYS AGO