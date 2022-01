Nearly 1 in 4 Americans say it’s difficult to afford their prescription medications, according to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Consumers pay more than they should be, due to the business practices of little-known companies called Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). PBMs act as middlemen between drug manufacturers and patients’ health plans, helping to control drug costs and accessibility. But they fail to pass much of the savings to the patients and insurance companies. This drives up the cost of prescription drugs, leaving you to pay more out of pocket.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO