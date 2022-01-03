ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans discussing opening Derrick Henry's window to return this week

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans might start the process of bringing back running back Derrick Henry this week, as head coach Mike Vrabel said on the Monday following the team’s Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Before Henry can come back, he has to be designated to return from Injured Reserve first, which opens his 21-day to window to return to practice and eventually be activated off the list.

According to Vrabel, not only is Henry going to take part in some work on Monday, the team is also considering designating him to return from IR. That decision will likely come mid-week, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

“We’ve discussed it,” Vrabel said. “We’ll see where that goes. (Derrick) is doing some work today, and we’ll see when that window opens and probably make a decision mid-week.”

According to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Sunday morning, there is a chance Henry will play in Week 18, but chances are that won’t happen if Tennessee could secure a playoff spot in Week 17, which they did.

Of course, Tennessee still has to win one more game to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference, but should be able to do so without Henry against a lowly Houston Texans team. If Henry does play, chances are it’ll be in a limited capacity with the sole purpose of shaking off rust.

Whether he returns to the field this week or in the playoffs, Henry will be the final piece the Titans need to make a run for the Super Bowl.

The Spun

Titans Announce Decision On Star RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has been out of action since Oct. 31 due to a foot injury. Fortunately, it sounds like the All-Pro running back is ready to return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans officially designated Henry to return from injured reserve. This is a clear sign they believe Henry will be ready to go for the playoffs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianna Russini
ClutchPoints

Titans RB Derrick Henry gets major injury update from Mike Vrabel ahead of Week 18 vs. Texans

There is a growing possibility that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could make his long-awaited return to action in the Week 18 clash with the Houston Texans. Henry has been sidelined since the Titans’ Week 8 road win over the Indianapolis Colts due to a fractured foot injury suffered during the game. The Titans later placed him on injured reserve, while the reigning rushing champion opted to undergo surgery for his right foot injury.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reacts To Derrick Henry’s Potential Return

Following an eight-game absence due to a foot surgery in Week 9, Titans running back Derrick Henry has returned to practice for the Tennessee squad. There is a possibility that Henry returns to the lineup for this weekend’s matchup against the Houston Texans, but a more likely result is a return for the Titans’ imminent postseason run.
NFL
Music City Miracles

WATCH: Video from Derrick Henry’s first day back at Titans practice

Jim Wyatt finally this morning tweeted out the phrase we had all been waiting on, “Titans designate Derrick Henry to return.” As you probably know, that means that King Henry can return to practice and the Titans have 21 days to activate him to the roster. The hope has to be that the Titans can beat the Texans on Sunday without him. That would give him an extra week before game action.
NFL
#Dolphins#American Football#Injured Reserve#Ir#Titans Online#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Mike Vrabel talks what's next for Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans designated running back Derrick Henry to return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday, which opens his 21-day window to return to practice and be activated off the list. Before practice on Wednesday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel touched on the situation involving his superstar running back, per beat...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

