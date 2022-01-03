ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Take the 2022 FREESKIER Reader Survey to win a $500 gift card from The Ski Monster!

By FREESKIER
Freeskier Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery winter, FREESKIER sends out a Reader Survey to get the inside scoop on your favorite brands, buying...

freeskier.com

Freeskier Magazine

FREESKIER On Location: Jackson Hole

FREESKIER heads to Wyoming’s most iconic resort to get the scoop on the upcoming season in the Tetons. It’s been a slow start for many resorts across the United States, with snowfall totals coming in low during early December. But just as we closed in on the holidays, things started to look up and we headed to Jackson Hole to get the inside scoop on what to expect this season in the Tetons. Upon our arrival, Ullr blanketed the resort with a fresh coat of white and we called up local shredders Caite Zeliff, Griffin Post and Jeff Ledger to show us around. While there were still early-season conditions, the new snowfall provided us fresh turns and laid the perfect base for the incoming storm system, which is forecasted to drop more than 50 inches of snow on Rendezvous Mountain over the Christmas holiday. With plenty of snow on the way this year, anytime is a good time to visit Wyoming’s most iconic resort.
dbltap.com

How to Redeem an Overwatch Gift Card

Confused about how to redeem your new Overwatch Gift Card? We’ve go you covered. Whether it’s holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, or simply the Friday before a long weekend, gift cards have always been the faithful go-to present for the ones you love. Unfortunately, with so many options available, there’s no guarantee redeeming that card will be as easy or uniform as the one before it.
cityscenecolumbus.com

Weekly Win | Starbucks gift card

Win a Starbucks gift card. Whether you need caffeine or a treat, this will give you a little boost to start the new year. Winners will be announced Jan. 5. Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be considered. Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
KEVN

Ideas for unwanted gift cards

The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. Nicole Craig with some easy at-home workouts.
sonyalpharumors.com

Atech announced the new CFexpress Type A Card Reader

For Type A card owners: The new Atech reader is now in Stock at BHphoto (Click here). And also today you have plenty of photo accessory deals at BHphoto Dealzone and Adorama Deal of the Day page. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make...
rdrnews.com

Coloring contest participant wins gift card

Anthony Garay won second place in the Roswell Daily Record’s My Merry Christmas Coloring Book Contest. Anthony is 7 years old and attends Gateway Christian School. He received a $25 gift card. Anthony said that he loves to paint, especially walls with his markers. (Christina Stock Photo)
94.5 PST

Enter to Win $100 Wegmans Gift Card

94.5 PST wants you to hook you up with a $100 gift card to Wegmans! Enter to win below for your chance to hit the grocery store... on us!. 94.5 PST's Standard Contest Rules apply. The contest runs through 11:59 pm on Sunday, January 30, 2021.
Freeskier Magazine

Cody Cirillo pushes his limits as he bikes toward desert lines in ‘Southwest Scramble’

Comfort can be a beautiful thing. Relaxing the mind allows you to focus in on what you deem important, and not wallow in the anxiety of the unknown. But sometimes that comfort can be overwhelming. “Too much of a good thing”, as they say. Staying in the same place for too long, or repeating a motion just because you know it, both of these things might bring comfort at first, but can become hinderances in the long run. It’s often the case that breaking these cycles is necessary to bring us back to the root of what we’re doing, and remind us why we love what we love, and do what we do. In ‘Southwest Scramble’, Cody Cirillo sought to do just that.
businessnewsdaily.com

How to Run a Gift Card Program

Gift cards increase profits in two ways: when a gift card recipient buys more than the face value of the card, and when there is an unused balance left on a card. Most POS systems have a built-in gift card feature, so setting up a program is relatively easy. Gift...
TODAY.com

Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workout

Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour joins TODAY as we launch our resistance band workout plan. Each day takes just 10 minutes and will help you get fit in the New Year. Mansour tries out three different exercises in three different groups which she says has helped people lose up to 30 pounds.Jan. 5, 2022.
