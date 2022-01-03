The Best Fruit Trees for Southern California

Mexican Heather is a small shrub native to Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. Naturalized to Hawaii, it is quite tolerant of salt. Small, trumpet-shaped flowers bloom with six spreading petals, usually lavender, and green calyx tubes from summer to frost on a multi-stem plant reaching up to 2 feet tall and 4 feet wide when mature. Leaves are lance-shaped, glossy, and green, measuring about a quarter of an inch long. While it looks a lot like common heather, it is not part of the heather family and therefore nicknamed "false heather." The genus name Cuphea originated from the Greek word kyphos, which means curved or humped in shape as are the plant's seed capsules. Flowers attract hummingbirds, butterflies such as the common sootywing, and Southern Plains Bumble Bee.
