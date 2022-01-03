Michigan State makes 'Top 8' for four star 2023 defensive end Dylan Gooden

The football season may now be concluded for the Spartans but coaching is a 365 day a year job for coaches and the staff and as they prepare for next season, they are always recruiting.

Today the Spartans made the 'Top 8' for Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney MD.) four-star defensive end Dylan Gooden.

Gooden cut his offer list in half from 16 to eight as he continues to continue his recruiting process but the Spartans remain high on his priority list.

Gooden has excellent size listed at 6-foot-6 but is a little slim right now at just 205 pounds. He is athletic and that's shown in his highlights coming off of the edge.

Gooden is ranked the 188th best player in the class of 2023 according to the 247sports composite. He is also the 15th best 'Edge' in his class as well as the second best prospect in the state of Maryland.

Michigan State is joined by Texas A&M, West Virginia, Maryland, Miami (FL.), Penn State, Notre Dame and Tennessee in the running for Gooden.