Michigan State makes 'Top 8' for four star 2023 defensive end Dylan Gooden

By Kenny Jordan
 4 days ago
The football season may now be concluded for the Spartans but coaching is a 365 day a year job for coaches and the staff and as they prepare for next season, they are always recruiting.

Today the Spartans made the 'Top 8' for Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney MD.) four-star defensive end Dylan Gooden.

Gooden cut his offer list in half from 16 to eight as he continues to continue his recruiting process but the Spartans remain high on his priority list.

Gooden has excellent size listed at 6-foot-6 but is a little slim right now at just 205 pounds. He is athletic and that's shown in his highlights coming off of the edge.

Gooden is ranked the 188th best player in the class of 2023 according to the 247sports composite. He is also the 15th best 'Edge' in his class as well as the second best prospect in the state of Maryland.

Michigan State is joined by Texas A&M, West Virginia, Maryland, Miami (FL.), Penn State, Notre Dame and Tennessee in the running for Gooden.

SpartanNation

Michigan State offensive lineman returning for 2022

Another Michigan State senior will make use of the free COVID year of eligibility and return for the 2022 season. On Friday, left tackle Jarrett Horst announced his intentions to return to East Lansing next season. Horst started eight games at left tackle for the Spartans in 2021, before missing...
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Michigan State hoops a slight underdog at rival Michigan

Michigan State enters the first of two rivalry showdowns with Michigan winners of eight straight basketball games. After beginning the season unranked, the Spartans have surged to No. 10 in the country in both national polls. The Wolverines, meanwhile, have been one of the most disappointing teams in college basketball this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SpartanNation

Senior captain Xavier Henderson will return to Michigan State

Michigan State captain Xavier Henderson is returning to East Lansing for the 2022 season, the senior safety announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. Henderson was the Spartans' leading tackler in 2021, and the most consistent and reliable member of the oft-criticized Michigan State secondary. The senior safety had 94 tackles, including 10 for loss and 3 sacks. Henderson also forced a fumble, had an interception and two pass breakups this year.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

After record-breaking season, it's Payton Thorne's time to lead Michigan State

Quarterback Payton Thorne is now the face of Michigan State’s football program as the Spartans enter the offseason and begin preparations for the 2022 season. It would be unfair to call next season a potential “breakout” year for Thorne, because the quarterback already did that in 2021 – it was just overshadowed by the emergence of Doak Walker Award-winning tailback Kenneth Walker III.
COLLEGE SPORTS
