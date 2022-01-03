2022 Revival Nothing Less

These past few years have been challenging, hard and, with the influx of the omicron variant this Christmas season, seemingly never-ending. It’s been nearly two years since we began what was to have been a two-week pause to stop COVID-19. Since then, we’ve endured lockdowns, masking, sickness, death, fear, overwork, underwork, government stimulus, vaccine creation, the fast-tracking of new antiviral technology, work from home, school closures, supply-chain snafus, tight political elections, protests and rapidly changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just to name a few items. The list is ever-exhausting.
Comments / 0