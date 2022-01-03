ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers Must Name Ambry Thomas as the Indefinite Starter

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YueXm_0dbpdU9b00

Ambry Thomas had a positive performance against Houston.

The more Thomas stacks up playing time, the more he looks to ease in better.

Quite the crazy concept to see a rookie improve through playing time. Imagine how Thomas would look like had he received reps sooner. Thomas allowed one catch for zero yards and one pass breakup that should’ve ended up as a pick six. It was a great break on a ball that he will hopefully reel in next time when given the chance.

Now that Thomas is looking better and better each week, the 49ers cannot put him back on the sideline. Remember, the only reason Thomas is starting is because of Emmanuel Moseley’s injury and Dontae Johnson missing time. Thomas has made the most of his opportunities and must not lose this momentum.

The 49ers must name Thomas an indefinite starter.

Moseley could be back for the upcoming Rams game. If he’s active he’ll certainly start, but under no circumstance should they roll back Moseley with Josh Norman. There is absolutely no way to have Norman as the opposite starter. Enough is enough. Groom the young talent. Let them mold through playing time in real games.

Norman, as usual, was penalized for pass interference against the Texans. The penalty actually wasn’t as egregious to warrant a flag, but the reality is referees know Norman for that. They definitely are more prone to throw the flag at Norman if it looks like a sketchy play and won’t give him the benefit of the doubt. That’s his reputation since he can’t run with most receivers when they get vertical.

Thomas, at least, can run with the receivers. Yes, he gets beat the majority of the time, but he is going to need more of those situations to play the ball. In theory, he should improve, but the 49ers will never know if they put him back on the shelf in favor of Norman.

No matter who the starting cornerback is opposite Moseley, that player is going to be targeted. They’re going to be picked on in the Rams game and in the playoffs should the 49ers make it. It’s already known how Norman will handle it. Let Thomas take his lumps and shade some safety help to his side.

There’s no need to roll out Norman who has no future with the 49ers as opposed to Thomas. And so far, Thomas is no worse than Norman even in his lowest moments. At least he has upside and has shown exactly that in the last two games.

Thomas must be the starter when Moseley returns no matter what.

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone

49ers activate CB Ambry Thomas from Reserve/COVID-19 list, waive TE Tanner Hudson

The 49ers announced Friday afternoon they have activated rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas from the Reserve/COVID-19 list while also waiving tight end Tanner Hudson. Thomas is among five 49ers defensive backs who were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, along with safety Jimmie Ward and cornerbacks K'Waun Williams, Dontae Johnson and Deommodore Lenoir. His clearance from the list is welcome news, considering how thin the 49ers were at the cornerback position heading into Friday.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers' Thomas joins fellow DBs on COVID list; could play Sun.

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers’ defensive backfield faces one of its stiffest challenges of the season. And it will come in a possible do-or-die game with very little practice time leading up to the game. Rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas, a third-round draft pick who started the past four games,...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dontae Johnson
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Advice For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns faced off on Monday Night Football. The potentially final game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in front of his home fans was obviously the biggest storyline. However, on ESPN’s alternate broadcast, the Manning brothers were the star of their own show.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s offseason plans are set. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be having surgery on his injured shoulder in a couple of weeks. “Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Browns can sign/draft to replace Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make this offseason regarding Baker Mayfield. Four years into the Baker Mayfield era of Cleveland Browns football and it still remains to be seen if he is worth investing in as a franchise quarterback. Though he is closer to Case Keenum than...
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
702
Followers
916
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy