'I wish him well,' Tampa Bay coach says after Antonio Brown's meltdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Monday he wishes Antonio Brown the best after the wide receiver left the team in the middle of a game a day earlier.

"I have no regrets. I just hope the best for him," Arians said of the embattled star receiver on Monday, according to ESPN.

"It was very hard. I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It's very hard. Because I do care about him," Arians said. “I hope that he's OK," he added.

Brown’s dramatic exit from MetLife Stadium on Sunday featured the 33-year-old exiting through the endzone tunnel shirtless. Video footage prior to his departure show teammates apparently attempting to calm Brown before he removed his jersey and undershirt and threw them both into the crowd.

Arians said following his team’s 28-25 victory over the New York Jets that Brown had refused to enter the game when asked, telling reporters later that Brown was no longer a Buccaneer.

In an Instagram post later on Sunday, Brown wrote “Football is what we do, not who we are! Love.” He then posted a picture of himself in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform with the caption “Big MAD (Making A Difference) Thanks for the opportunity.”

Brown’s exit follows a three-game suspension earlier this season for using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady told reporters Sunday that the team loves and cares for Brown, adding he will continue his own friendship with the wide receiver.

"I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening," Brady said.

