Florida Man, Wanted For Stealing From Two Women, Arrested At Bus Stop

A Florida man was arrested at a bus stop on Monday after committing crimes against two women in Florida.

According to investigators, on Monday, at 10 a.m., members of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit located a wanted subject waiting at a bus stop in Brooksville.

Benjamin Daniels, 32, was apprehended in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Winter Street.

Daniels, who had two active felony warrants, was preparing to board the bus with plans on leaving the area.

Daniels was wanted in connection with two separate incidents. The first incident occurred on 09-20-2021 when a female acquaintance reported Daniels made four unauthorized withdrawals from her Cash App.

The withdrawals totaled $380.

The second incident was reported on 12-09-2021 when a female acquaintance reported Daniels forced entry into her home on Fort Myers Street and stole firearms and jewelry.

While the victim wasn’t home during the burglary, several witnesses spotted Daniels in the area prior to the burglary.

Daniels was arrested on charges of Burglary of a Dwelling while Armed, Dealing in Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Organized Fraud, Criminal Use of Person ID, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony.

He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $46,000 bond.

