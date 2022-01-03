ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White’s cause of death revealed, agent denies she got booster days before

By Emily Selleck, Nicholas Hautman
 4 days ago
Betty White died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday as a result of “natural causes,” her agent said Monday. “Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” the agent, Jeff Witjas, who was also White’s close friend, said in a statement to...

Linda Bumpass
4d ago

Notice they didn't deny she got the booster just denied booster was related to her death. Did she get the booster shortly before her death?

Tony John
4d ago

Politicized or not.., People have the right to know the truth, The biological weapon illusion vaccine has 20 potential side effects including death and unknown long term consequences. Public safety and health issues must not be hidden for fear of someone’s death being politicized. Many inoculated people have suffered from the illusion vaccine and were under reported. Whistle blowers and sick inoculated patients have come forth with their personal experiences from the vaccine. The public has the right to know the truth regardless of peer pressure and gaslighting government sponsored scientists who are sucking Biden’s backdoor for their share of contributions from the pharmaceutical companies.

Nathan Pretlow
4d ago

Hold it, They said Betty White die of natural causes which they said she die in sleep so now Vicki Lawrence says that the last words Betty said she call out her late husband name Allen Luden.So which is truth?

Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
The US Sun

How many times was Betty White married?

THE BELOVED Betty White passed away just weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday. She was preceded in death by the "love of her life," Allen Ludden. Betty White was married three times. Dick Barker. Betty's first marriage was also her shortest. During World War II, Betty was...
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
smobserved.com

Actress Betty White Dead of Cardiac Arrest. She Was at 99.

Just when we thought 2021 couldn't get any worse. Betty White has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 99. In bed, in her home in Los Angeles, reports TMZ and multiple news sources. She was 99 years old. Her heart simply stopped, which happens to the very elderly, if they live long enough.
Outsider.com

Ryan Reynolds Mourns the Loss of Betty White in Emotional Post

Add star actor Ryan Reynolds to the growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are sharing heartfelt tributes following the death of Betty White. We all have heavy hearts today. The one and only Betty White passed away at the age of 99 on Friday. Widely referred to as one of the pioneers of early television, White enjoyed more than seven successful decades in the industry. You can recognize her face almost anywhere. But she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens in the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund in the ’80s NBC show Golden Girls. She also played Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
