Drunk Elephant Sale

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrunk Elephant’s entire collection is discounted...

musingsofamuse.com

Stock Up! This Cleansing Balm is On Sale Today!

Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event continues today and Banila Co Cleansing Balm is on sale! This is def one of my favs! It has a soft, sorbet-like texture that melts down makeup and rinses clean away! Remember all items from the sale ship free for Diamond and Platinum Members.
MAKEUP
The Independent

Next’s January sale 2022 is here – these are the best deals you can shop today

Next has a reputation for throwing impressive sales, hosting four seasonal events each year where it offers up to 70 per cent off categories including womenswear, menswear, children’s, baby, home and furniture. And now its 2022 sale has officially started. As one of the most anticipated sales of them all, Next traditionally sees thousands of eager shoppers swarm to bricks-and-mortar stores to line up ahead of the doors opening at 5am come 26 December.But this year the sale looked a little different. Even the most eager of shoppers were able to enjoy a lie in because, due to the way this year’s bank holidays fell, the...
SHOPPING
pdxfoodpress.com

Something to celebrate from Elephants Deli

You still have time to place a New Yew Year’s Eve order for pickup or delivery. Please order two days in advance. Visit our flagship store on NW 22nd avenue. We can help you enjoy the wedding of your dreams with food that people will be raving about for years! With seasonal specialty dishes and signature recipes we have developed over 44 years, Elephants Catering is sure to delight your senses and your guests.
RESTAURANTS
skiddle.com

Drunk In Love - Bank Holiday special

8:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) London's biggest rnb / bashment / afrobeat event on bank holiday Monday 27th December. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We are excited to announce our bank holiday special, get ready for a...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

We Found the Best, Softest and Most Absorbent Bath Towels You Can Buy Now

When it comes to everyday use, towels are some of the most important items in your home. And when choosing the best towels, there are a lot of factors to consider.  Are you more concerned with softness or durability?  Do you want oversized towels or towels that won’t take up a lot of room while drying on the back of your door?  Do you need to match the towel’s color to your decor or would you prefer an all-white collection of hotel-style towels?  Which material will feel best on your skin, absorb water the fastest, and last you the longest? Typically, cheaper towels are...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Maye Musk Suits Up in Black Leather Ski Suit and These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers in Switzerland

Now that winter is in full swing, celebrities are changing their locations. Maye Musk is one of the latest stars to take on cold temperatures. On Wednesday, the model and mother to Elon Musk took to Instagram to share photos from her time in Switzerland. “Enjoying the sunshine in Switzerland. Thank you to the Gottschalk family for a wonderful week over New Year’s. This was my first time in Gstaad, with the most kind and hospitable hosts. Every day was a #PerfectMoment #Hiking #Eating #Chocolates #Exploring #Friends #Laughing And, of course, complicated Covid tests. Thanks Joanne, you successfully navigated this process....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Frame Deconstructs Denim in New Collection

Mastering the rules of design before breaking them is the backbone of fashion, and Frame’s latest program lives up to the challenge. The premium denim brand recently bowed Atelier of Denim, a line of richly hued deconstructed styles that brings an artisanal hand-crafted feel to Frame’s denim collection. With interesting and intricate seaming, flattering arched and curved seams and exposed interior construction details, the pieces are designed to be a unique and fresh addition to Frame’s expansive range of clean washes and everyday staples. Frame’s deconstructed theme echoes recent trends seen in runway collections. For Spring/Summer 2022, Versace presented mixed-media denim and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

