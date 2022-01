Director Robert Rodriguez actually cameos in the premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. It's not surprising to see the bounty hunter fan pop up in some capacity. However, a lot of fans weren't expecting to see him make an appearance so soon. Rodriguez actually directs Chapter 1 and is credited as playing Dokk Strassi. (He's the Trandoshan who presents Fett with a Wookie pelt as tribute.) Star Wars, especially these Disney+ shows, are no stranger to having the filmmakers who help bring the stories to life play a real role in the adventures. Other famous actors usually clamor for small parts in the movies as well. It's one of those things where everyone starts out as some sort of fan. You can check out Dokk Strassi's look and that ominous Wookie pelt down below:

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO