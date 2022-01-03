ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIDEN'S AMERICA: Little Caesars Raises Price of Hot-N-Ready by 11 Percent

By Matt Trammell
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – The famous Hot-N-Ready will now cost 11 percent more than last year.

According to the franchise, on Jan. 2, Little Caesars increased their price of the classic Hot-N-Ready from $5 to $5.55. This is an 11 percent increase.

The business claims that it is due to a change in the way the pizza is made. Little Caesars stated that their Hot-N-Ready will now have 33% more pepperonis.

“Change is good when it comes to giving our customers more of what they love,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “And we’re changing our iconic HOT-N-READY Classic, adding 33% more savory, meaty pepperoni still at the country’s most affordable price.”

San Angelo has two Little Caesars: One on N. Bryant and the other on Knickerbocker rd.

