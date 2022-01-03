ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Book of Boba Fett' adds an impressive chapter to the 'Star Wars' saga

NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is FRESH AIR. Since George Lucas unveiled the original "Star Wars" movie in the 1970s, there have been eight additional films in the primary "Star Wars" narrative. There have also been several spinoffs following individual characters, both on film and in television. On TV, the most popular of these has...

www.npr.org

epicstream.com

Star Wars Legend Will Reportedly Make a Cameo in The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian Season 2 marked the epic return of Luke Skywalker and his brief but ultra-satisfying cameo instantly became an iconic Star Wars moment. Turns out, Lucasfilm's latest entry to the MandoVerse, The Book of Boba Fett, will also attempt to create its own jaw-dropping moment. Well, that's what the latest rumors surrounding the Temuera Morrison show are suggesting, at least.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Book of Boba Fett – how to watch the Star Wars spin-off series

The new live-action series from Star Wars has arrived with The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off to The Mandalorian that focuses on the galaxy's favourite bounty hunter, and it has now premiered on Disney+. While deep secrecy has been maintained surrounding most of the plot of The Book of...
MOVIES
Idaho8.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ plunges into the warm sands of ‘Star Wars’ nostalgia

Unlike Las Vegas, what happens in the Sarlacc Pit doesn’t stay in the Sarlacc Pit, which is good news for Disney+ and “Star Wars” fans. Enter “The Book of Boba Fett,” which has returned to where it all began on the sands of Tatooine with a spare, almost silent premiere episode filled with a dizzying arsenal of callbacks to the franchise’s past.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Full Theme Released Online

Part of what Star Wars fans love about The Mandalorian is how composer Ludwig Göransson remixed and reimagined what the sonic landscape of the galaxy far, far away should be, honoring what came before it while paving a new path forward. Göransson returned to the franchise to compose the theme for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, which once again captures the magic of the adventure while also highlighting the diversity of the intergalactic storyline. You can now listen to the full theme for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett below and check out new episodes when they land on Disney+ every Wednesday.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

The Book of Boba Fett Reinvents a Classic Star Wars Figure

Everyone’s favorite bounty hunter from the original three “Star Wars” films gets his own series, and his own massive redemption arc, in the heavily anticipated new series “The Book of Boba Fett.” We were re-introduced to this character in the last season of “The Mandalorian,” after having gone years without knowing whether the classic bad-ass survived the Sarlacc pit in “The Return of the Jedi.” It was a true thrill to see him again (and made for a great episode by director Robert Rodriguez); it was even more exciting that the end of “The Mandalorian” introduced a Boba Fett show in which the bounty hunter takes over the throne of previous crime lord Jabba the Hutt.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Disney+ Unveils New Avatars for The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars fans have a lot to celebrate today, thanks to the series premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett landing on Disney+ today, and the streaming service is continuing that excitement by offering users avatars to show off their love of the all-new adventure. Currently, subscribers can choose between either a Boba Fett or Fennec Shand avatar to add to their profiles, though with the streaming service previously unveiling a number of avatars in honor of The Mandalorian, we can't rule out seeing more avatars appear weeks from now honoring new figures in the narrative. Check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Star Wars: 'The Book of Boba Fett' Another Disney Plus Disappointment

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett has been released on Disney Plus and sadly it's another disappointment following Marvel on Disney Plus. The episode comes off as pretty lame and low-budget and does nothing to leave me wanting for more. The character of Boba Fett comes off...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Rodriguez Cameos in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Premiere

Director Robert Rodriguez actually cameos in the premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. It's not surprising to see the bounty hunter fan pop up in some capacity. However, a lot of fans weren't expecting to see him make an appearance so soon. Rodriguez actually directs Chapter 1 and is credited as playing Dokk Strassi. (He's the Trandoshan who presents Fett with a Wookie pelt as tribute.) Star Wars, especially these Disney+ shows, are no stranger to having the filmmakers who help bring the stories to life play a real role in the adventures. Other famous actors usually clamor for small parts in the movies as well. It's one of those things where everyone starts out as some sort of fan. You can check out Dokk Strassi's look and that ominous Wookie pelt down below:
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Book of Boba Fett Affirms a Dark Aspect of Star Wars Canon

If you’ve started watching The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ it could mean that you’ve seen a few things that make a lot of sense, and some that might still need a bit of explanation as the most popular and possibly deadliest bounty hunter in the galaxy has returned. Escaping from the belly of the Sarlaac that swallowed him and several others whole, Fett took over Jabba’s empire from Bib Fortuna, the Hutt’s former majordomo who was, well, not really equipped to do more than warm the seat before Fett returned. But while he was in the throne room, accepting tributes and a vague insult and possible threat from the mayor’s advisor, he was also given something that was probably recognizable to many Star Wars fans., The Trandoshan crime boss that came to offer tribute, and utter a thinly veiled threat that was apparently meant to be taken as a blessing, brought Fett a shaggy pelt that could have only belonged to one creature as far as anyone has been thinking since the first episode aired. That’s right, it was a Wookie pelt, and people have been showing their shock since it aired.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Ming-Na Wen Reflects Star Wars in The Book of Boba Fett in Featurettte

For Ming-Na Wen, it is a role of a lifetime to be in Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett as part of the Star Wars Universe. Already a favorite of Disney, the actress bounced around from voicing Mulan to being one of the core actors in ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Now she remains in the family after her introduction as Fennec Shand in Disney’s The Mandalorian to the continuation in The Book of Boba Fett.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Book Of Boba Fett Just Brought In A Badass Star Wars Comics Character

Warning: SPOILERS for The Book of Boba Fett episode “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine” are ahead!. Much like The Book of Boba Fett’s debut episode, the second episode out of the gate, “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,” spent a significant amount of time following the title character with the tribe of Tusken Raiders that retrieved him after he escaped the Sarlacc Pit he was embarrassingly knocked into during Return of the Jedi. But the Disney+ series’ “present day” narrative also made some progress forward, as some new players came onto the proverbial board to threaten Boba’s claim to Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire. Said players were accompanied by a badass character who’s been around the Star Wars comics for years: the Wookiee known as Black Krrsantan.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Fans Are Loving Jennifer Beals' Debut

Jennifer Beals rose to fame in 1983 when she starred in Flashdance and went on to appear in many famous movies and shows including Vampire's Kiss, Devil in a Blue Dress, and The L Word. Fans of the actor were pleasantly surprised when she showed up in the series premiere of Disney+'s newest Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett. Beals plays a Twi'lek named Garsa Fwip who owns a cantina in Mos Espa called the Sanctuary. Star Wars fans have taken to Twitter today to share their opinions about the show's first episode, and that includes a lot of love for Beals.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Bar Fight Just Included Luke’s Friends, Famously Cut from ‘A New Hope’

If you doubted the ability of Jon Favreau and the Lucasfilm Story Group to mine every last bit of “Star Wars” lore for Easter Eggs to populate their Disney+ series, doubt no further. Chapter 2 of “The Book of Boba Fett” just included a seamlessly integrated deep-dive into the deleted scenes of “A New Hope” for its worldbuilding of Tatooine: Luke Skywalker’s friends Camie and Fixer. An early cut of the 1977 film toggles between the space battle that kicks things off, as Princess Leia’s ship is captured by the Empire, and Luke Skywalker on the surface of the desert planet...
MOVIES

