Coming out of their cage and they're feelin' just fine. Halo Infinite has made a number of changes to the beloved series, but one alteration, in particular, has caught the attention of many of the game’s players: the grunts. Specifically, their outlandish behavior, which has not been typical in past titles. Those who have been a part of the Halo universe for a while will remember when these little guys were nothing but cowards. Apparently, the last few years have done something to give these pawns the confidence they needed all along.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO