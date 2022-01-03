'Meteor explosion' in Pittsburgh now confirmed by NASA

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has just released amazing new images of Mars captured by their Tianwen-1 orbiter, which has been in orbit for approximately 526-days at a distance of about 350 million kilometers above Earth. Due to its distance from us, it required 19.5-minutes to transmit the images. The lander carried the rover with an expected life span of at least 90 Martian days and touched down in the southern part of Utopia Planitia on Mars, around 134-days-ago. Read more for a video and additional information.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO